Leah Messer Seemingly Films Vacation With Kids For ‘Teen Mom 2’

Leah Messer is currently enjoying an extended stay in Florida with her three kids, 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 4-year-old daughter Adalynn.

Just weeks after she and her co-stars, including the newest addition to Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus, returned to MTV for Season 8, the longtime reality star traveled south for a vacation with her family that may have also served as a series of filming sessions for the show.

On July 26, Leah Messer shared a photo of her family and her “crew” posing together at the Busch Gardens theme park in Tampa, Florida, and in the background of the photo, a man is seen standing with a video camera.

There also appears to be several other members of the Teen Mom 2 production team, including a producer named Larry, and Leah Messer’s mom, Dawn Spears, is there, too.

Leah Messer and her three kids enjoyed spending time with one another at Disney World prior to their adventure at the Busch Gardens theme park, and the reality star shared plenty of photos and videos while there.

Leah Messer shares her twin girls, Ali and Aleeah, with her first husband, Corey Simms, and her youngest daughter, Adalynn, with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, who divorced her in June of 2015.

Leah Messer didn’t confirm whether she and her kids were filming for the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 or a future season of the MTV reality series, but it seems safe to say that she was filming something with the network that fans will see at a later date.

Leah Messer is currently single after her second marriage ended nearly two years ago, and while she’s been linked to a few men in recent months, she recently shot down a rumor about her alleged romance with a friend, revealing that her supposed boyfriend was actually married to a man.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

