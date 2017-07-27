Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn: How Reality Star Is Keeping Bryn Safe During Court Drama

Bethenny Frankel is one busy woman, as she runs her successful company, Skinnygirl, and is filming The Real Housewives of New York several months out of the year. She is also busy writing best-selling books, and she has just started her own foundation to help women in need. However, Frankel is dealing with some personal drama, as her ex-husband is causing problems for her. He was recently arrested and charged with stalking and harassment, so he will be in court later this summer. It’s possible he could get a restraining order placed on him.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is now speaking out about her daughter, who just happens to be in the middle of all of this drama. Bethenny has revealed that she never speaks badly of her ex-husband Jason because she doesn’t want her daughter to be hurt. Throughout their divorce, she has never spoken ill of Jason. However, Carole Radziwill has hinted at some of the bad things he has said about her, which is damning and devastating. Frankel just wants to focus on her relationship with her daughter, as she wants to stay positive and move forward with the divorce.

What's black and white and read all over? Gettin' things done in the @skinnygirlbrand office ❤️ A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Bethenny Frankel has revealed that she gets to see her daughter every other week. During this time, she takes time off and truly focuses on her daughter. She is spending time creating traditions and memories with her daughter. Of course, Bryn isn’t on The Real Housewives of New York, because Jason doesn’t want his daughter to be on the famous reality show. These days, Bethenny Frankel and Bryn are spending time together, and Frankel is excited about her daughter’s childhood memories.

“We can do things together now. It’s fun and the memories and the rituals the older she gets, you have things that you’ve done every year,” Bethenny told Bravo, adding, “I love that she can rely on these memories. It’s nice. It’s very grown-up, very family.”

This one's a bit of a stretch. #KingPigeonPose is an amaze way to improve ur posture & stretch out your whole body. #namaste A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Bryn is also not in the spotlight on Frankel’s social media, and it sounds like she could be protected by Bethenny and Jason because they don’t want her in the spotlight or the drama surrounding their divorce.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s decision to focus on her daughter, her childhood, and the memories they are creating together? Are you surprised that she’s excited about the traditions they are creating?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]