Kenya Moore And Husband Marc Daly Fighting Over ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’?

There may be trouble in paradise, as Kenya Moore is reportedly fighting with her new husband, Marc Daly, over The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kenya got married to the businessman in a private ceremony in St. Lucia. After the wedding, the reality TV star revealed to People Magazine that she has not discussed with her husband whether they will appear on RHOA together.

A follow-up report by TMZ stated that Marc Daly does not like how the show portrays black men. According to Hollywood Life, Moore’s new husband is a private person and is uncomfortable with the spotlight.

Kenya dated Marc for about six months before they tied the knot in a secret wedding. It seems as though Kenya has been respecting his privacy and kept their relationship a secret from the media. Kenya Moore has not responded to the latest rumors about her relationship because she recently lost her grandmother, who raised her.

Kenya confirmed that she is filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10. The newlyweds are reportedly fighting over Kenya forcing Marc to film scenes for the series. However, the report states that Marc is refusing to film, which is causing conflict in their relationship and with the network.

The men of RHOA are not under contract and are usually paid by their spouses or significant other on the show. Peter Thomas stated that he advised Kenya’s ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan to get paid before they had their viral spat at a radio station.

Kenya seems to be getting along with Cynthia and Nene. However, her feud with Kim Zolciak has spilled over to social media. Kim reportedly lashed out at Kenya Moore while filming RHOA and was physically restrained by fellow castmates. Kim has accused Kenya of having a fake marriage with Marc Daly. Kenya fired back by accusing Kim of pimping her daughter for tickets to a John Legend concert.

TMZ reports that Kim was fuming over Kenya allegedly referring to her injured son, but it is unclear whether Kenya actually mentioned her son.

