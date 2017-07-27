Pablo Escobar’s Wife, Son And Daughter After His Death

Pablo Escobar’s wife Maria Victoria Henao, son Juan Pablo and daughter Manuela Escobar paid a huge price after he was gunned down by Colombian authorities in 1993. They were suddenly forced to live a life of uncertainty, as they no longer had the drug lord’s protection and monetary security. In the year following his death, they moved from one country to another trying to secure asylum.

The countries included Ecuador, Brazil, Mozambique, South Africa and Peru. Most shut the door on them, but in December 1994, the family was able to stay in Argentina using tourist visas. They kept a low profile and changed their names. But in 1999, the family’s identity was exposed, and in 2000, Maria was charged with money laundering and entering the country on false papers. She was later on released for lack of sufficient evidence.

Manuela’s Struggle

When he was alive, Pablo Escobar is said to have gone to extreme lengths to ensure that his daughter, Manuela, got everything she wanted. At one time, he is said to have improvised to bring to life a unicorn, after expressing her desire to have one. He achieved this by buying a horse and stapling a corn to its head. It, later on, died from an infection.

After her father’s death, Manuela endured a life of instability and insecurity, and changed her name to Juana Manuela Marroquin Santos, while in Buenos Aires, where she lived with her family. She led a normal life, taking the bus to school like other kids her age, and so on. This was until the family’s identity was uncovered in 1999. The kingpin’s daughter has since stayed out of the public eye.

El último misterio de Pablo Escobar: su hija Manuela | Crónica | EL MUNDO http://t.co/jf8nuqxzX1 — Nico Castro (@trocasni) August 30, 2015

Juan’s Struggle

Las series sobre narcos roban los sueños a la juventud, dice el hijo de Pablo Escobar #AFP https://t.co/cBBia0JPdu pic.twitter.com/tqiG8Nfb4n — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) July 17, 2017

The Colombian drug lord’s son, Juan Pablo Escobar, also faced almost similar challenges to his sister, Manuela, because of their father’s legacy, and is presently an architect in Buenos Aires. He has on numerous occasions publicly denounced the Medellin Cartel leader’s actions, and in his film Sins of My Father, Juan apologizes to victims of the violence unleashed by him. He, however, still faces accusations of being involved in activities related to his father’s empire, which are largely unsubstantiated.

