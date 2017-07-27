What Would Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Think? Bieber Allegedly Caught In Her Car After Paparazzi Crash

Did Kourtney Kardashian come to Justin Bieber’s rescue after his accident with a paparazzi on Wednesday night?

According to a new report, Justin Bieber was seen leaving the crash scene in Los Angeles in a vehicle that reportedly belongs to the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who the singer was linked to for several months last year.

On July 27, a report by Heavy mentioned that aerial footage provided by Sky5 showed 23-year-old Justin Bieber leaving the scene of the crash in a 2017 Aston Martin, and while it wasn’t revealed who was behind the wheel of the vehicle, CBS Local reportedly ran the plates of the vehicle and discovered it was registered to Kourtney Kardashian.

In a video taken at the scene, Kourtney Kardashian’s Aston Martin is seen parked beside an ambulance. Meanwhile, in a video taken earlier in the evening on July 26, Kourtney Kardashian was seen leaving Craig’s restaurant with several of her friends and getting into what appeared to be the same Aston Martin.

As fans of Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber might recall, the alleged couple began to face rumors of a relationship in late 2015 after she split from former boyfriend Scott Disick, the father of her three kids; seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber continued to spend time together throughout 2016, and this year, before Kardashian went public with Younes Bendima, 24, she and Bieber were spotted on a few occasions.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

While Kourtney Kardashian might have come to Justin Bieber’s rescue on Wednesday night, she and Younes Bendjima appear to be going strong and enjoyed a vacation in Europe earlier this month.

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on May 27, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first seen together at the end of 2015 in Paris but didn’t go public with their relationship until several weeks ago.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, are set to begin filming on the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the coming weeks. No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment of the E! Network reality series.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]