Jokes have abounded on social media about what former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer will do next now that he has left his position in the White House, but now it sounds like there is a credible offer out there for Spicer to shake it on Dancing With the Stars. Sure, it’s likely that Sean Spicer is not the next Derek Hough but being on a show like Dancing With the Stars would help raise his profile for talk shows and news programs.

Sean Spicer got his biggest boost ironically from Saturday Night Live when Melissa McCarthy started playing him in skits that featured mock press conferences. Even SNL fans who never had Spicer on their radar suddenly knew the name of the White House Press Secretary. And the SNL ratings continued to climb when it became known that President Trump was upset with Alec Baldwin playing him on the late-night comedy show, and when McCarthy started playing Spicer, Trump’s annoyance went viral. But things got truly surreal when Sean Spicer had to field questions about Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of him, and how Donald Trump felt about a woman playing his press secretary on Saturday Night Live. Sources were saying that Trump was rather angry about a number of his cabinet members being featured in SNL skits.

A great day at @whitehouse for the 139th #EasterEggRoll #whitehouse A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Unless Spicer truly has two left feet, Dancing With the Stars wouldn’t be a bad idea for launching his next chapter. And there is a precedent when it comes to dancing politicos after Texas Governor Rick Perry, a one-time presidential candidate for the Republican nomination, danced his way onto the show (not too well, but he did throw his hat into the dancing ring).

For now, Spicer is making the media rounds and meeting with the major networks to see if he might make an appearance to share his insider knowledge about the Trump administration. But the idea of an invite to be on Dancing With the Stars started when actor Zach Braff tweeted a joke about Spicer’s next steps.

“Can’t wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars.”

But the bigger joke was that an insider has confirmed that the show has reached out to Spicey.

And takes #selfies too w @mike.pence A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:51pm PST

Rumors of Sean Spicer’s departure from the top communications position in the Trump White House circulated for months, but Spicer finally resigned when Trump named Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director. Spicer seemingly left on a good note because Scaramucci only had good things to say about him.

“He’s done an amazing job. I wish him well and I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money.”

And Sean Spicer is not the first person to be offered a position after an encounter with Donald Trump. When Billy Bush was forced to exit Today, Dancing With the Stars came calling. While Bush did not take them up on their offer, it might have helped him get back into the public eye. A Dancing With the Stars season with Billy Bush and Sean Spicer might create some serious publicity for both men post-Trump.

Would you tune into Dancing With the Stars to see Sean Spicer cha-cha? How about Billy Bush?

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]