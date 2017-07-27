Prince William Quits Day Job As Pilot: Duke Of Cambridge To Focus On Royal Duties

Prince William is leaving his job as East Anglian Air Ambulance’s pilot. He served the medical team for two years, and this Thursday will be his last day at work. The prince decided that it is now time to focus his attention on royal duties, so he quit.

Moreover, the Duke of Cambridge made the decision as his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, are laying low and taking a step back from their royal duties. This means that their work is now being passed on to the younger generation of royals.

ABC News reported that the prince is ending his job as an air ambulance pilot with a night-shift duty today. For two years, he has been flying the East Anglian Air Ambulance for medevac charity missions in Southeast England.

Now, as Prince William is leaving his colleagues, he took the opportunity to express how grateful he is for the experience and being able to work with a great crew.

In a long note published in the Eastern Daily Press, the prince wrote, “These experiences have instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who serve in our emergency services, which I hope to continue to champion even as I leave the profession.”

The Duke of Cambridge added, “I am hugely grateful for having had this experience.”

He then went on to recount some of the incidents and tragedies he witnessed as part of the EAAA team. William also said that these experiences while on the job will live with him forever. At the end of his letter, the prince also thanked everyone who helps keep the air ambulance flying, including its sponsors, contributors, and the workers.

“As I hang up my flight suit, I am proud to have served with such an incredible team of people, who save lives across the region every day,” he concluded.

In any case, the 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge served in the Royal Air Force for seven years before working with the East Anglian Air Ambulance. He started to fly in 2008 and initially served as a helicopter pilot for search-and-rescue operations from 2009 to 2013.

In March of 2015, he began his service for the EAAA, and as mentioned earlier, because of his role as a member of the royal family, he will give up his post today. Going forward, William will be spending more time in London and fulfill his obligations to the people as future king.

Finally, the chief executive of the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Patrick Peal, had only good things to say about the prince. He described him as not just an excellent pilot but a well-loved member of the team who they value so much.

