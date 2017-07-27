Shannon Beador’s Trainer Is Under Fire For ‘Fat Shaming’ ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star

Shannon Beador’s holistic trainer is under fire for allegedly fat shaming the reality star.

Following Monday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, Tim Ramirez faced accusations of being far too harsh on the reality star after she put on a whopping 40 pounds after filming Season 11.

As fans saw during the July 24 episode of the show, Ramirez let out a shocked “wow” after Shannon Beador exposed her weight gain in a sports bra and workout pants and a short time later, fans began slamming his mean tactics online.

Although Shannon Beador recently defended her trainer and friend in her blog for Bravo TV, explaining that Ramirez has been nothing but the most positive influence and a huge support system throughout her weight journey, Radar Online has pulled his credentials into question.

As Radar Online revealed to readers on July 27, the Medical Board of California has confirmed that Tim Ramirez isn’t a doctor, but rather a board certified chiropractic examiner.

Shannon Beador experienced weight gain several months ago after facing drama on the set of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11. As fans will recall from last year’s episodes, Beador’s former friend, Vicki Gunvalson, caused her family stress after proclaiming that her husband, David Beador, allegedly became physically abusive with the reality star and mother of three after engaging in a months-long affair with another woman years prior.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Continuing to fans in her Bravo TV blog, Shannon Beador said that she and Tim Ramirez have been good friends for the past five years and have the type of relationship in which a “wow” about her weight isn’t at all offensive or bothersome. She also said that all Ramirez was doing was stating the truth, which was exactly what she needed to hear.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]