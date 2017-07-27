Kris Jenner Dumped By Robert Kardashian For Elvis’ Ex? Priscilla Presley Love Affair Exposed

Kris Jenner was reportedly dumped by her ex-husband Robert Kardashian for Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. Details about the couple’s love affair have been exposed.

What really happened with Kris and Robert?

Kris Jenner, who is the mother and manager of the famous Kardashian and Jenner sisters, was first married to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob’s father, Robert Kardashian. She later married and divorced Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner.

According to Radar Online, Robert Kardashian had been pursuing Priscilla Presley“relentlessly” before he married Kris but later “settled.”

The Kardashians: An American Drama by Jerry Oppenheimer revealed that Kardashian actually broke up with Jenner, forcing her to become a flight attendant, in order to “woo” Elvis Presley’s ex.

The tell-all book exposed Kris Jenner for having worked hard, schlepping drinks “up and down a narrow aisle above the clouds” while Robert Kardashian was on “cloud nine” with Priscilla Presley.

Kardashian allegedly had Kris “out of his mind and had fallen hard for another woman.” Jenner reportedly had “deep regret and extreme jealousy” after she was dumped.

Robert Kardashian maintained a reputation “below the radar” for years before he became O.J. Simpson’s well-known supporter throughout his controversial murder trial.

However, the Kardashian tell-all memoir revealed that Robert apparently “couldn’t wait to tell his friends” about his relationship with Priscilla Presley because she was “a big-time romantic and sexual trophy for him.”

Elvis was supposedly Robert’s “music idol,” his friend Joni Migal told the author. She revealed that Kardashian wanted to “marry her and have children with her.”

Priscilla and Robert’s love affair didn’t last long

Elvis’ ex-wife had a lot of influence over Kardashian, changing his appearance and lifestyle. However, Robert had ideas of his own for transforming Priscilla into his “version of a domesticated ‘Armenian housewife.'”

Kris, now 61, was reportedly “desperate” to marry Kardashian and was extremely “threatened by” Priscilla, now 72.

A friend told Oppenheimer that Jenner would frequently fly back to Los Angeles, trying to “win Kardashian back from Priscilla Presley.”

Robert and Priscilla only ended up dating for a year, and their relationship was reportedly rocky. Robert tried to “control her” and complained to a friend that Elvis was still a big part of her life.

“…while he was making love to Priscilla, she would get incoherent phone calls from Elvis ‘and she would put the receiver on the pillow between them and let him listen.'”

The couple’s relationship was officially over when Priscilla admitted to Kardashian that she would not remarry until Elvis had died.

Despite their short relationship, Priscilla still called Robert to tell him she “loved him” while he was on his deathbed with esophageal cancer.

Presley is currently caring for her daughter, Lisa Marie’s twins, while she gets clean in rehab. Lisa Marie is currently battling her fourth husband Michael Lockwood over the custody of their children, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, in their divorce settlement.

Elvis’ daughter’s ex was investigated earlier this year for possessing “disturbing” and “inappropriate” photos of children.

Kris Jenner is currently dating Corey Gamble after divorcing her second husband Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner.

