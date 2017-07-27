Jenelle Evans Confesses Sex Addiction As A Teen After Admitting She Was ‘Close To Dying’ From Heroin Problem

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans confessed to being a “sex addict” and using “sex as a manipulative tool” after admitting that she blacked out on heroin and pills in her tell-all memoir.

Was she really a sex addict?

Jenelle Evans finally came clean about her wild, reckless behavior with men. The MTV reality star has admitted to being hooked on drugs, but apparently, she struggled with an addiction to sex as well, Radar Online reported.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she was addicted to sex “from ages 14-17.”

In her new memoir, Read Between The Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, she revealed that she “didn’t care” who she was with sexually, or if she had unprotected sex until she got pregnant at the age of seventeen.

Evans said that her addiction to sex stopped after she became pregnant with her first child, Jace. It wasn’t until she was 19 that she “started to accept sex again.”

The reality star added that she was “a little harsh” on herself when she looked back at her issues with intimacy today.

Jenelle clarified that she doesn’t think she was “really addicted to sex.” Instead, she said that she believed she was “addicted to love,” recalling that she would “do anything to keep a guy with me.”

The mother-of-three described how she would “manipulate” the men she wanted.

“I wasn’t a sex addict so much as a love junkie.”

Her very real addiction to drugs

The MTV star admitted that she did have a legitimate addiction to heroin, even completing a couple of stints in rehab for both drugs.

In her tell-all memoir, Jenelle opened up about her heroin overdose back when she was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Kieffer Delp.

“I did a lot of heroin and weed.”

The single mother described spending her days laying around, “chillin” and shooting up heroin. She recalled a time when she used heroin and woke up on the bathroom floor.

Evans said that it was scary for her waking up and not knowing how long she had been out.

Her boyfriend, Keiffer, told her she passed out, and when she asked why he didn’t bring her to the hospital, he replied that “sometimes that just happens.”

“Sometimes you lie around on the bathroom floor while your boyfriend enjoys his high… Sometimes you go down and you don’t get back up.”

Although it didn’t seem to be a traumatic incident for her boyfriend at the time, the blackout was scary enough that Evans checked into a hospital in New Jersey for a detox.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]