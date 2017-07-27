Janet Jackson Spotted Out Shopping Near Los Angeles With Baby Eissa, Who Looks ‘Just Like His Daddy’ [Photo]

Janet Jackson was spotted out shopping with baby Eissa recently, and a new photo shows that the 6-month-old looks “just like his daddy.” The Shade Room shared a photo on Instagram less than a week ago of Janet Jackson and baby Eissa “enjoying a day” of shopping in Malibu. Not too many photos of Janet Jackson’s first-born have been made public since his birth in January, and fans of the “Nasty” singer were ecstatic to see how baby Eissa has grown.

During Janet Jackson’s pregnancy, photos of the youngest of the 10 Jackson children were snapped out shopping in London for essentials for her much-anticipated baby boy. In October of last year, the Daily Mail shared photos of a “heavily pregnant” Jackson out walking and grabbing some “baby bits” at a local London store with her husband and the father of her only child, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, 42.

Shortly after the birth of the couple’s first and only child, Eissa Al Mana, Janet Jackson, and Wissam Al Mana announced their separation after over five years of marriage, as shown in a report by ABC News in April. Amid reports of a possible “nasty custody battle,” as previously shared by the Inquisitr, Janet Jackson, 51, recently moved back to California to be closer to her family and farther away from her “controlling” estranged husband, according to Celebrity Insider.

People Magazine reported back in April that Janet Jackson was moving out of the marital home she shared with Wissam Al Mana in London, and ET Online shared last week that the “Queen of Pop” recently moved from the East Coast to the West Coast to once again resume work on both a new documentary and to get back into “performing shape” for her upcoming tour dubbed “State of the World.”

Janet Jackson has reportedly lost over 65 pounds since giving birth to baby Eissa and looked happy in the new photo enjoying some shopping time in an antique store with Eissa, who was also “smiling from ear to ear.”

“Janet is the happiest she has ever been in life, baby Eissa has really made her complete, and she is the most amazing mother,” according to a source close to Janet Jackson.

Three days ago, Extra TV reported that Janet Jackson also recently had a “moms’ night out” with other celebrity moms, including Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, at the annual FYF music festival that was held in Los Angeles this year on July 21, 22, and 23. Rapper and record producer Missy Elliott shared a photo of Janet Jackson on Twitter, thanking the “legend” for coming out to support her performance at this year’s FYF Fest.

Janet Jackson’s State of the World tour is due to kick off in less than two months, according to Pitchfork. The tour, once named “Unbreakable,” will last from September 7 and “span through December 17,” featuring “dates in a host of North American cities,” as shown in this itinerary.

