Duchess Kate’s Parenting And Net Worth: Royal’s Value And What Kate And William Value At Home

Kate Middleton and her royal husband, Prince William, certainly appear to be living the most lavish of lifestyles, but what are these two really worth? Duchess Kate steps out in designer attire daily and consistently gathers together wardrobes valued at over $30,000 for each royal tour. The latest journey to Germany and Poland for the royal couple resulted in transporting valuable jewelry and stylish garments to complement Kate’s visit. The beauty stunned, as usual, and once word gets out each time about the value of the Duchess of Cambridge’s attire, it begs the question as to what her full value is.

Well, wonder no more. Kate Middleton, although very comfortably set when it comes to finances, is worth less individually than the masses may suspect. While her husband, Prince William, has an overall net worth of close to $40 million, sources estimate that the Duchess’ fortune is under $10 million.

Romper notes that the reason for Kate’s lesser net worth, despite being so beloved by royal enthusiasts and onlookers, is that Middleton “is not doing paid work, she’s probably not accruing much income, but objectively, she’s financially very comfortable in her own right.”

Interestingly enough, the Middletons’ net worth is said to be $50 million, as the publication notes. Their high value is due to their family party supply store, Party Pieces, which has been recognized as the “leading online party catalog,” in the U.K, as noted by CNN.

Kate Middleton’s hubby is reportedly soon to inherit an even higher title and net worth in the not-so-distant future. Once his own father, Prince Charles, becomes king, Prince William will assume his father’s current role as the Duke of Cornwall.

Regardless as to Kate Middleton’s monetary value, the beauty has won over millions and is held in a similar esteem to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The two share similar values when it comes to parenting and charity. Middleton is said to be insistent that her own little ones are raised as “normally” as possible and that certain rules are in place, so Prince George and Princess Charlotte are not spoiled.

Vanity Fair notes certain details about how Kate and William raise their prince and princess, and sources close to the royal duo note that certain “toys” are banned in their home.

“The two children are not spoiled either, from the sounds of the report. iPads are banned from the home, as a source explains, ‘They’re very much seen as Mummy and Daddy’s toys, not for children… As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play, and encouraging an active imagination. They’re very much a normal family.'”

