Kim Kardashian Faces Lawsuit Over KKW Logo, Makeup Artist Wants To Block ‘KUWTK’ Star From Using Initials

Kim Kardashian seems to have a lot of things going on right now, and that includes a new lawsuit over her hit KKW Beauty line.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the 36-year-old mother of two is in a legal dispute with Danish makeup artist Kirsten Kjaer Weiss. Apparently, the organic cosmetic creator is accusing Kim of ripping off her own cosmetics brand, KW.

According to the legal documents obtained by the news outlet, Weiss claims Kardashian’s KKW logo is confusing consumers, thus taking away potential clients. The makeup artist pointed out that Kim’s logo, which bears her initials, is far too similar to hers.

The suit also noted that Kirsten believes Kim’s alleged infringement is “knowing, willing, and deliberate,” adding that the KUWTK star would intentionally “dupe” customers.

Weiss is reportedly keen on pushing the lawsuit and wants the court to immediately block Kim from using her KKW initials on her cosmetics line. The complainant is also claiming all of Kardashian’s hefty profits from KKW Beauty line and trying to make her pay additional damages.

Meanwhile, sources close to Kim reiterated that the curvaceous beauty had consulted several veteran trademark lawyers before launching her makeup line to avoid any incident like this.

In addition, Kim and her team are reportedly confident that KKW Beauty did not, in any way, infringe Weiss’ KW line. They also pointed out that the two cosmetic lines have no strong similarities.

Today's the day!!! @Kkwbeauty launches at 9am! go to kkwbeauty.com for the creme contour and highlight kits! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

While both KKW Beauty and KW are considered high-quality cosmetics brand, the two actually looked completely different; at least physically.

According to the Daily Mail, Kirsten’s KW products feature a sleek metal packaging with a serif-font logo of her initials. On the other hand, Kim’s KKW Beauty products come with pale plastic packaging focused on streamlined shapes in a nude-pink color palate.

Today's the day! At 12pm PST @kkwbeauty is restocking the Creme Contour & Highlight kits and the lip kit collab with Kylie! All on KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Just recently, Kim’s youngest sister and fellow makeup enthusiast, Kylie Jenner, also faced a lawsuit for allegedly copying an artist’s work on her reality show, Life of Kylie.

According to reports, the 19-year-old voluptuous beauty allegedly imitated the iconic “lip bite” logo, which appeared in the promotional videos for Life of Kylie. Sara Pope, an experienced painter, claimed that she created the “Temptation Neon” logo in 2015.

Pope’s art piece depicts a bright, glossy set of lips in a “lip bite” pose and lined by neon lights. The design is strikingly similar to a piece which appeared in Kylie’s promotional video for her reality show.

A representative from Jenner’s team clarified that the fashion mogul has no knowledge of the lip bite art’s similarities with Pope’s piece, adding that it was created by a third party.

