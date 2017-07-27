‘Kate Plus 8’ Fans Start ‘Justice For Collin’ Pages After Kate Gosselin’s Son Is Missing On Birthday

Kate Plus 8 fans noticed that Kate Gosselin’s son Collin was away from his sextuplet siblings as they celebrated turning 13-years-old on the most recent episode of the TLC reality show, and it’s safe to say that they’re not happy.

Though Gosselin explained during the July 25 episode that her son was missing from the family party because he’s currently getting treatment for what she described as “special needs,” a number of viewers slammed the mom of eight for leaving Collin out of the big celebration and showed their support for the teen on social media by changing their icons and usernames.

“#KatePlus8 So Kate you’re not gonna let Collin come home for his 13th birthday?” Twitter user @totmason__ hit back as the episode aired.

“Omg… just watched the show. Why not give Collin to [his dad] Jon? Kate is a monster,” @Lpn0513 harshly added. “The damage she is doing to that poor boy! #KatePlus8.”

“What??? Your son Collin can’t celebrate his birthdays with his other siblings??? WTF Kate!!!!!!!” @SusanGr26156246 then wrote on the social media site.

Other outraged viewers even began changing their pictures to photos of the 13-year-old and tweeted on social media accounts in support of Gosselin’s son under the name “Justice For Collin,” where they continued to call out Kate for leaving the teenager out of the big celebration that was captured by TLC cameras in May and aired on the network earlier this week.

Notably, it’s not clear if it was actually Kate’s decision not to have her son present at the party or if she was unable to take Collin out of the facility where he’s currently staying. Recent reports have alleged that he’s been “flourishing” away from the reality family and is getting the help he needs in an undisclosed location.

But despite the intense backlash from fans, Gosselin did acknowledge her son’s absence in the episode and noted that having to celebrate her sextuplets turning 13-years-old without their brother was incredibly “bittersweet” for her.

“This year [was] much like last year, obviously the difference is that Collin wasn’t there,” Kate said in the episode as footage rolled of her children blowing out the candles on their birthday cakes. She appeared to become emotional while discussing his absence.

“I’ve said that before, I’ll say it again. It’s a bittersweet moment [and] we’ve had many of them,” Gosselin continued. “You can’t do anything without realizing he’s missing, so we may not say it, but it’s always there.”

Though Kate didn’t reveal exactly where Collin was, she then added that she’s “comforted by the fact that my kids, all of them, each unique child, is receiving exactly what they need” whether that is with her or away from the family home.

Gosselin has never explicitly confirmed just where her son is enrolled but revealed in a candid interview last year that he had temporarily moved away from the family to get treatment for undisclosed “special needs.”

Telling People that he had been enrolled in a program at a facility to get him the help he needs, Gosselin revealed to the publication in 2016 that there’s “a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are” and said that he had been struggling for a while.

“It’s been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here,” she continued, “but it comforts us to know he’s where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that.”

What do you think of the backlash Kate Gosselin has received over the absence of her son, Collin, on the latest episode of Kate Plus 8?

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon]