‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Heartbroken Singles Phyllis And Cane Hookup?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers and buzz indicate that Cane Ashby and Phyllis Summers, two characters whose relationships are clearly headed for trouble, could hook up.

Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) marriage to Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has hit the rocks, and it appears that Lily is ready to walk away.

Damage was done to the relationship when Cane cheated on Lilly with Juliet (Laur Allen). Juliet is now claiming that she is pregnant with Cane’s child, and Lily is demanding that Cane should assume his responsibilities as the father of Juliet’s child, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Viewers know that Juliet seduced Cane by spiking his sake bombs and that Cane has no recollection of what happened during the night in Tokyo. Juliet set up and executed her plan to seduce Cane carefully. The only way out for Cane is if Juliet is found to be lying about the results of the paternity test.

However, the incident has inflicted severe damage to their relationship. And as his marriage crumbles, Cane finds himself falling deeper into trouble when a past crime returns to haunt him in the form of Jesse, a videographer who helped him edit footage to incriminate Billy.

Similar, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) clearly sees the handwriting on the wall regarding her relationship with Billy Abbot (Jason Thompson). Following Victoria’s recent health crisis, Billy runs to the side of his ex-wife and mother of his children to give the support she needs to pull through.

The unfortunate situation where Victoria (Amelia Heinle) suffers strange symptoms and a fainting spell after she hit her head during an altercation with half-sister Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), appears to have conveniently provided an opportunity for the estranged couple to come back together, leaving Phyllis in the lurch.

Phyllis knows that Billy will stand by Victoria’s side until she recovers and that she is about to lose him, but there is nothing she can do about it. A desperate action motivated by jealously could only further estrange Billy, who probably only saw their relationship as a fling after suffering rejection by Victoria.

One reason for the buzz that Cane and Phyllis could be pairing up is that after Cane’s first romance with Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz), Y&R writers had planned on paring Cane with Phyllis (then Michelle Stafford), but the plan was shelved in deference to the popularity of the idea of pairing her with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Cane for his part ended up in a relationship with Lily.

There doesn’t seem to be anything stopping the two from pairing up now.

Cane and Lily first married in 2009. Lily divorced him in 2011 because he continued to lie about his faked death. The pair remarried when Lily discovered that Cane had lied to protect her.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]