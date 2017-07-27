What’s Leaving Netflix In August 2017

It’s that time of the month again when some of your favorite titles are getting ready to make their departure from Netflix. That means that you have just a few days to catch up on your binge watching of old shows and to get ready for the new ones.

Continuing with the falling out between Netflix and Fox Television, multiple Fox properties are leaving, including the rest of American Dad!, and The League: Seasons 1 to 7. As usual, don’t expect to see these titles return to the fold. The full run of American Dad! is already available on Hulu, which is not surprising, considering Fox’s share of interest in that streaming service.

Some great movies are also leaving Netflix, from the coming of age comedy Superbad to the Heath Ledger romantic comedy, 10 Things I Hate About You. Also leaving are the highly underrated Warner Brothers animated Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and Young Justice series.

Here is the complete list along with the dates that they are scheduled to depart.

August 1

10 Things I Hate About You

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

Beneath the Helmet

Black Widow

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From the Terrace

From Time to Time

Goodbye World

Horsemen

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-5

Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher’s Pet

The Delivery Man: Season 1

The Diabolical

The Heavy Water War: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Verdict

Young Justice: Seasons 1-2

Young@Heart

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

August 4

Superbad

August 5

Pelican Dreams

Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

August 6

Human Capital

The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

August 9

The Five Venoms

August 10

Dope

August 11

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

August 14

Drones

Food Matters

August 15

American Dad!: Seasons 1-4

To Kill a Mockingbird

Changing Seas: Seasons 3-6

Close Quarter Battle: Season 1

The New Frontier: Season 1

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

August 23

The Summer of Sangaile

August 24

Gun Woman

August 25

October Gale

Paratodos

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

August 28

Revenge: Seasons 1-4

August 30

The League: Seasons 1-7

August 31

Space Warriors

Don’t be too disheartened by the great things that are leaving Netflix in August of 2017. Netflix has some great stuff arriving in August including some amazing original properties. Chief among these is the highly anticipated Marvel’s: The Defenders and the highly controversial Death Note.

Death Note has been beset by complaints from fans who say that the movie is another case of Hollywood whitewashing. This has been alleviated somewhat by the original creators of the manga going on record about how much they love the Netflix creation, but some fans are still upset. Time will tell if this new series becomes a hit or not.

August 1 comes after a weekend, so there’s still plenty of time for you to catch up on the shows that are departing.

