What’s Leaving Netflix In August 2017

It’s that time of the month again when some of your favorite titles are getting ready to make their departure from Netflix. That means that you have just a few days to catch up on your binge watching of old shows and to get ready for the new ones.
Continuing with the falling out between Netflix and Fox Television, multiple Fox properties are leaving, including the rest of American Dad!, and The League: Seasons 1 to 7. As usual, don’t expect to see these titles return to the fold. The full run of American Dad! is already available on Hulu, which is not surprising, considering Fox’s share of interest in that streaming service.
Some great movies are also leaving Netflix, from the coming of age comedy Superbad to the Heath Ledger romantic comedy, 10 Things I Hate About You. Also leaving are the highly underrated Warner Brothers animated Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and Young Justice series.
Here is the complete list along with the dates that they are scheduled to depart.
August 1
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
- Justice League: Seasons 1-2
- Babe
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
- Beneath the Helmet
- Black Widow
- Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
- Electric Slide
- Elizabethtown
- From the Terrace
- From Time to Time
- Goodbye World
- Horsemen
- Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-5
- Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Prefontaine
- Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
- Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
- Teacher’s Pet
- The Delivery Man: Season 1
- The Diabolical
- The Heavy Water War: Season 1
- The Hunt: Season 1
- The Little Engine That Could
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- The Verdict
- Young Justice: Seasons 1-2
- Young@Heart
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
August 4
- Superbad
August 5
- Pelican Dreams
- Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
August 6
- Human Capital
- The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1
August 9
- The Five Venoms
August 10
- Dope
August 11
- Four Blood Moons
- Jesus People: The Movie
- Patch Town
- Two Days, One Night
August 14
- Drones
- Food Matters
August 15
- American Dad!: Seasons 1-4
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- Changing Seas: Seasons 3-6
- Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
- The New Frontier: Season 1
- Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1
August 23
- The Summer of Sangaile
August 24
- Gun Woman
August 25
- October Gale
- Paratodos
- The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
August 28
- Revenge: Seasons 1-4
August 30
- The League: Seasons 1-7
August 31
- Space Warriors
Don’t be too disheartened by the great things that are leaving Netflix in August of 2017. Netflix has some great stuff arriving in August including some amazing original properties. Chief among these is the highly anticipated Marvel’s: The Defenders and the highly controversial Death Note.
Death Note has been beset by complaints from fans who say that the movie is another case of Hollywood whitewashing. This has been alleviated somewhat by the original creators of the manga going on record about how much they love the Netflix creation, but some fans are still upset. Time will tell if this new series becomes a hit or not.
August 1 comes after a weekend, so there’s still plenty of time for you to catch up on the shows that are departing.
[Featured Image by M-SUR/Shutterstock]