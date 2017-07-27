Brandi Glanville Wants Joanna Krupa’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Her Thrown Out

Brandi Glanville wants a judge to throw out the defamation lawsuit Joanna Krupa filed against her years ago.

According to new court documents, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is asking for Krupa’s lawsuit to be tossed out after learning that the former Real Housewives of Miami star has yet to release her gynecological records.

In court documents filed earlier this week and shared by Radar Online on July 27, Brandi Glanville reveals that it has been six months since the judge on their case ordered Joanna Krupa to submit medical documents from 2000 to 2005 to the court. As the outlet explained, Krupa is suing Glanville over comments she made about her reportedly smelly private parts and an alleged affair with Mohamed Hadid.

As Glanville explained in the documents, Krupa has had an ample amount of time to produce and turned over the records.

As fans of the Real Housewives franchise may recall, Joanna Krupa’s issues with Brandi Glanville began years ago when the mother of two appeared on a November 2013 episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live and proclaimed that Krupa’s “p***y smelled” and revealed she had allegedly engaged in an affair with Mohamed Hadid during his marriage to her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Yolanda Hadid.

Years later, after Brandi Glanville continued to discuss the issue publicly, Joanna Krupa filed a lawsuit against her, seeking an undisclosed amount in damages and accusing her of slander. According to Krupa, Glanville’s comments against her have reportedly hurt her celebrity image and negatively affected her ability to work in the industry.

Brandi Glanville began starring in a part-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a guest-starring role during the series’ second season but was upgraded to a full-time role one year later. Meanwhile, Joanna Krupa was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami during its second season in a full-time role and continued to star in a full-time role until the series was canceled in 2013 after just three seasons.

