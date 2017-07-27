Jennifer Garner Humiliated By Ben Affleck’s New Romance, Dropping Weight Due To Stress?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are officially in the middle of divorce proceedings after two years as separated and estranged spouses. The former A-list couple is navigating the new waters since Ben has moved out of the family home, which he resided in until the two filed for divorce earlier this year. Along with Affleck’s move came a new romance for the Argo actor, that is rumored to be taking a toll on Jennifer Garner.

Affleck has recently gone public with his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, an SNL producer. There have been reports that Affleck and Shookus were involved even before the split between Jen and the actor back in 2015. However, recent claims have been made that the two were friends at that stage.

Since Ben has gone very public with Lindsay, Jennifer Garner is said to be much more stressed and feeling “humiliated and hurt” by her ex’s decision to move forward so publicly so quickly after filing for divorce. Life & Style relays words of a source apparently close to the star, who shares about how hurt Garner is by Affleck’s decisions as of late.

“Jen’s never been about getting retribution. That’s not her style. But Ben’s insensitive actions have changed her. [She realizes] she could never really trust Ben,” the insider said.

Ahead of the divorce filing, Jen and Ben had continued on amicably raising their three children from their family home and Affleck was said to be receiving treatment for his addiction issues. Garner was supportive of her ex through those times and is said to be, as aforementioned, hurt that the man she divulged to Vanity Fair would always be the man she would run “down the beach to,” had moved on with such swiftness.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus took their relationship to the city that never sleeps with a low-key outing: https://t.co/VXJblRexcr pic.twitter.com/b6amssb8Uw — E! News (@enews) July 19, 2017

Additionally, it seems that Garner has lost a good deal of weight since Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus stepped out publicly. There is no doubt that Jen has always been in top form, yet lately, she is reportedly hitting the gym five days a week and looking thinner than ever. There have been claims that it is due to the beauty’s stress over the new turn of events between her ex and his new girlfriend that Garner is putting all of her efforts into attempting to relieve it. The gym seems to be Jen’s therapy of choice.

X17 Online notes details about the most recent Jenifer Garner sightings and shines a light on the star’s swiftly shrinking frame.

“While she has been working out every day, we think a lot of her slim down has to do with the stress of her former husband moving on so quickly with his mistress Lindsay Shookus. The mother-of-three is said to be ‘hurt and humiliated’ by the Batman star’s decision to make his new romance so public, and it’s pretty obvious it’s taking its toll on her physically. “

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water]