Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar’s Deluge Of Hawaii Pics Prompt Fan Criticism, Jill’s Real Condition Still A Concern

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar recently went to Hawaii to celebrate the anniversary of their marriage, and the couple has been saturating the family’s official social media accounts with photos and videos of their vacation ever since. While the deluge of Facebook pictures may not seem very strange for the Duggars, the massive influx of Jim Bob and Michelle’s photos, which is coming at a time when the family’s followers are worried about Jill and baby Samuel’s condition, has prompted some criticism from many of the family’s social media followers.

Jill’s absence on social media, as well as the rather mysterious, unusually secretive circumstances behind Sam’s birth, has managed to attract the attention of many Duggar family fans, with many speculating that something unexpected and untoward might have happened during the baby’s delivery.

Airing their thoughts in the comments section of the Duggar family group, Duggar Family News: LINAPAH, and the Duggar Family Official Facebook page, social media followers of the reality TV family have begun speculating that Jim Bob and Michelle might be aggressively sharing their Hawaii trip to their fans as a means to divert attention from Jill. This speculation, of course, has resulted in criticism directed at the Duggar parents.

“Are Jill and her baby ok? How about some info on that instead? You do know that after putting yourselves so out there with everything you do and keeping silent on this is making it look bad,” one person wrote.

“When they Jim Bob & Michelle found out they miscarried Jubilee, they kept filming. When things happened with Josie’s delivery, they filmed. In both cases, I would have said to quit filming. But they didn’t. Something is up,” wrote another.

Interestingly, the new influx of uploads featuring Jim Bob and Michelle’s Hawaii trip is happening days after the couple already uploaded a set of images and videos on the family’s official website. Avid fans of the reality TV family have noted that this is quite unusual. Many, for one, stated that when the family shares something on the official Duggar Family website, they rarely revisit the event on social media.

What Counting On fans have noticed, however, was the fact that the usual fanfare over the arrival of a new baby is largely missing from the family. Many had noted that when Israel, Jill’s first baby, was born, the family already had dozens of pictures uploaded to social media just days after the newborn’s delivery. More importantly, a video message from Jill and Derick introducing Israel to their massive following was immediately shared by the family.

The same thing happened during the birth of the other Duggar grandchildren, including Henry and Spurgeon. After just a few days, there were already dozens of photos floating around social media, as well as videos from their parents introducing them to the world. A feature in People Magazine followed not long after. This has not happened with baby Samuel.

Adding icing to the mystery of Jill’s condition and Samuel’s delivery was the fact that the family took a while before officially announcing the birth on TLC. When the announcement was finally made, it was Jessa, Jill’s sister, who shared the event with the reality TV show’s viewers. Quite strangely, neither Jill nor her husband, Derick, announced the birth of their own child.

It remains to be seen what really happened during Jill’s delivery of baby Samuel. Considering the conservative family’s tendency to be extremely transparent to their social media followers, it will only be a matter of time before they post an official statement about baby Sam’s birth. As noted by the family’s followers, however, the silence of the Duggars right now is deafening.

The Duggar family is featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series, Counting On, which is set to air on TLC this coming September.

