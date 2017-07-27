Mandy Moore Discusses What’s Next For ‘This Is Us,’ Her New Passion Project, & More [Interview]

It’s not enough that busy bee Mandy Moore is part of the critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated This Is Us, but she is also a multi-platinum singer-songwriter, the voice of Disney princess Rapunzel, and is active in supporting several causes. She recently joined forces with Merck to help promote the new Her Life. Her Adventures. campaign.

In a recent interview with People, Moore spoke more in-depth about her personal life, the gratitude she has for the experiences that have made her who she is, and her desire to remarry and possibly start a family with boyfriend of more than a year Taylor Goldsmith, guitarist for the band Dawes.

“I would definitely get married again,” said Moore, 33. “At this point in my life is focused on my career. But I am definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later.”

This information may be even more relevant as the campaign Her Life. Her Adventures. is about encouraging women to set their own goals and understand their options when it comes to family planning so they can prepare for future adventures.

New Hampshire-born Moore’s debut single, “Candy,” first got her on America’s radar in 1999. Her 2000 single, “I Wanna Be with You,” followed. She then ventured into acting in 2001 with roles in Dr. Dolittle 2 (voice role) and The Princess Diaries. The next year, she starred in the film A Walk to Remember based on the Nicolas Sparks novel. Disney came calling, and she was the voice of Rapunzel in the 2010 film Tangled, which she also reprised the voice for the 2017 TV series. In 2016, she was cast as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination, and the show itself has been nominated for an Emmy for Best Drama.

What does she have to say about This Is Us?

Moore said of her castmates, “My favorite thing about This Is Us is the family I acquired from the show. I know it sounds cheesy, but we genuinely love each other. And we’ve missed being together at work and are in this neverending text chain.”

She added, “The first episode of this season will address—there will be clues and questions answered as to how Jack meets his maker.”

Mandy Moore, who was joined by Dr. Pari Ghodsi, practicing physician in the San Fernando Valley, women’s health advocate, as well as board certified and active Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FACOG), to discuss more about the Her Life. Her Adventures. campaign with Michelle Tompkins for the Inquisitr. Moore went on to discuss her new projects, what it was like to film shark thriller 47 Meter’s Down, what it is like to forever be known as a Disney princess, what’s coming up next on This Is Us, how the cast really gets along, what drew her to the campaign, what she likes to do for fun, and more.

You can see Mandy Moore in the season premiere of NBC’s This Is Us on September 26 and learn more about Her Life. Her Adventures. campaign here.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]