Yolanda Hadid Calls Out Former ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Co-Stars For ‘Lack Of Compassion’

Yolanda Hadid is done keeping it all in. In her new memoir, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her battle with Lyme disease, failed marriages, and her days on reality TV. In a new interview, Hadid fearlessly called out her former co-stars for the way they treated her while she was on the show.

In less than two months, Yolanda Hadid‘s very first memoir, Believe Me: My Battle With the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, is hitting the shelves. According to Daily Mail, the provocative and compelling autobiography will show Hadid’s incredible mission to find an affordable cure for Lyme disease. Although most of her struggle was well-documented during her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, not everyone was privy to the treatment Hadid received from her co-stars.

Hadid revealed that, due to her illness, she had to leave events earlier which frustrated her co-stars.

“Without cameras rolling, I clearly feel the lack of compassion of this group of women — although it may seem more glamorous and interesting, is no different from a job at a bank,” she recalled.

Yolanda Hadid explained that she only agreed to have the show follow her to her medical appointments because of the paycheck that allowed her to be financially independent of her then-husband, David Foster. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills might recall, Hadid’s co-stars have always had their doubts on her mysterious illness. They speculated that she was suffering from Munchausen, a condition where one fakes an illness for sympathy.

Disappointed with her co-stars’ behavior, Hadid eventually quit the show to write her memoir in 2016. She felt let down that she wasn’t given the same love and respect she showed Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and the rest of the RHOBH cast. Hadid revealed that she actually had “a lot of factual information” that could end up discrediting the Housewives’ reputation but kept it secret because she “chose to work with integrity.”

Despite all that has happened, Yolanda Hadid vowed that she would never stop until she finds an affordable cure for Lyme disease.

Yolanda Hadid’s memoir, Believe Me: My Battle With the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease is expected to hit shelves on September 12.

