Alex Jones Interviews Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Of ‘The Hills’: Stars Talk Fake News, Reality TV Industry

Alex Jones, controversial radio talk show host and head of the Infowars website, conducted a surprise interview with Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, former stars of the MTV reality show The Hills, after Jones and the couple ran into each other at the Hawaiian resort where they are both spending their vacations, reports the Daily Mail. The reality stars recounted their appearance on Alex Jones’ show in 2009, giving the talk show host a casual, chatty interview that lasted over thirty minutes.

Montag and Pratt stated that they are huge fans of Alex Jones’ Infowars broadcasts and documentaries and seemed to relish spending time with the colorful radio personality. The pair discussed such far-ranging topics as microchips, globalism, fake news, reality TV, and religion. Montag and Pratt claim that they were banished from the entertainment industry after publicly discussing such topics in 2009.

Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Are Huge Alex Jones Fans Who Faced Media Backlash After 2009 Show Appearance

Alex Jones began the interview by stating that Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt went on his Infowars broadcast back in 2009 because they were “getting political and speaking out against globalism” and received a huge backlash in the media as a result. A Daily News report states that Montag and Pratt discussed their views on then-president Barack Obama, Climate Change, 9/11, and birth control. The Pratts showed skepticism regarding the mainstream accepted views on these topics, claiming that Climate Change is a hoax and 9/11 is an “inside job.” Heidi Montag also expressed criticism of birth control pills, stating:

“I researched it, and one of the founding people who invented birth control said it was the worst thing they had ever done, they wished they’d never created it, how it morally corrupted society…How it devalues women, how it causes depression, how it can cause cancer, how it sterilizes your body, and what it does to your body, how most women are suicidal sometimes on it.”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt received a huge amount of criticism as a result of the 2009 Jones interview, with some critics calling them “conspiracy theorists” while others claimed that they went on Infowars purely as a publicity stunt. In the Hawaiian interview, Spencer Pratt jokes that Alex Jones has taken his place as a famously “hated” media figure and expressed a desire to get back into the spotlight.

Spencer also described what he viewed as a silencing following the 2009 appearance with Montag on the Jones show:

“We were chanting ‘death to the new world order’ about ten years ago after watching all of your documentaries and then about a week later, we are no longer on television and haven’t had a consistent TV gig since then.”

Heidi And Spencer Dish On Reality TV Industry

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt did not mince words when telling Alex Jones about their experiences with the reality TV industry. Heidi called reality TV stars “disposable,” noting how quickly and easily producers can turn on reality TV stars, going from hero to zero practically overnight. Spencer elaborated that if you “didn’t do what the producers wanted you to do,” opportunities would be lost. Alex Jones agreed, stating:

“They take you, use you to create an audience, then they attach their messages onto that and as soon as you’re not on message and being the puppet…they drop you.”

Spencer added that “The only reality show that’s 100% real is Cops.”

“Editing’s The Original Fake News”

Before long, the conversation inevitably turned to “fake news,” an accusation that has often been levied against Alex Jones and his Infowars show. According to Jones, the term “fake news” was invented by political enemies as a tool to smear him and others.

Alex Jones claims that much of his criticism is due to “edited clips.” Spencer Pratt seemed to relate to this statement, exclaiming that “editing’s the original fake news,” after explaining how, on The Hill, his words spoken to one person were apparently edited into a clip in which he was speaking to another person, creating audience misunderstandings of characters and situations.

What’s Next For Heidi And Spencer?

Heidi Montag told Alex Jones that she did not want to lose her integrity in future dealings with the entertainment industry and would only consider doing a “fun, lighthearted family show” in the future, citing the USA network show Chrisley Knows Best as an example.

Interestingly, towards the end of the interview, Heidi described Hollywood’s rejection as a “divine intervention” that she and Spencer needed in order to grow before they could move on to better things. Heidi, who is currently pregnant, emphasized that although they would love to return to a life of fame and fortune, their family is the number one priority.

After the interview, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Alex Jones all shared a group hug.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]