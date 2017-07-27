‘Outlander’ EP Ronald D Moore Drops Some Major Season 3 And 4 Spoilers

Changes are coming to Outlander when the show returns to Starz this fall. With Season 3 almost here and Season 4 in development, executive producer Ronald D. Moore told fans at Comic-Con that the series will be shifting gears moving forward. What changes can we expect for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) this season?

Prior to Outlander’s Comic-Con panel, Moore sat down with Deadline and described Season 3 as a transitional period for the time-traveling lovers. He also revealed that the show will shift to America from here on out, though Jamie and Claire will visit Scotland from time to time as the story progresses.

“It’s a transitional season. You know, the franchise kind of pivots from this point because, it’s not really a huge spoiler, but essentially, the show will relocate to the American colonies after this season,” he revealed.

Moore explained how Claire and Jamie build a new home for their family in North America and call it Fraser’s Ridge. The majority of the series will unfold at this new location, which is set in the countryside of North Carolina. This, of course, means that Season 3 will feature a lot of sailing for the couple, who end up in America after stops in the Caribbean.

As far as scheduling is concerned, Moore talked about the decision to move the premiere date to the fall instead of the spring. The producer hopes that they can continue to put out one season per year and believes that a fall release will become the norm for future seasons.

According to Carter Matt, Moore also discussed the possible end of Outlander. The series is based on the books by Diana Gabaldon, which are still ongoing. Moore revealed that he always knew the show would continue as long as Gabaldon kept writing books. There’s no telling when or how she’ll wrap the series, but fans can expect a lot more seasons to come.

So far, the show has released one season per book. This could change in the coming years, especially as the books get more and more complicated in later years. Either way, Moore is willing to continue as long as fans are there to support it.

“Also, as long as the audience is willing to go along for the ride with us, because it feels like there’s a long, compelling tale that people could lose themselves in for many years,” he shared.

Production for Season 3 of Outlander recently wrapped and is scheduled to premiere on Starz on September 10, 2017. The network has not announced a release date for Season 4.

