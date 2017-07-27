Luke Bryan Lets 88-Year-Old Terminally Ill Fan Touch His Butt In Heart-Warming Meet & Greet

Touching Luke Bryan’s butt may not sound all that heart-warming, but the risqué move had an uplifting twist after the country star broke his no booty touching rule for an elderly fan.

Though Bryan revealed last year that he’s actually had to ban fans from touching his butt after his legions of followers repeatedly grabbed his derriere during meet and greets, the “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” singer made a very special exception for an 88-year-old fan who attended his recent show at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The elderly fan, named Frances Stanaway, is terminally ill and a patient at Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care who dreamt of getting her hands on the handsome country star – and Bryan was more than happy to make her dreams come true.

KSHB41 Action News reported that Stanaway had been invited to a meet and greet session with Luke after staff at the hospice told the star and his team about her story.

At the meeting, Bryan made it pretty clear that he was more than happy to let the octogenarian grab his butt after she revealed that she finds the country star to be pretty handsome as well as being a big fan of his music.

The outlet posted a snap of Frances putting her hands all over the country star’s derriere while wearing a custom made T-Shirt with the slogan “Shake It for Me, Luke!,” as Bryan jokingly bent over to display his booty and feigned shock as she grabbed a hold of his backside with both hands.

The outlet also spoke to the elderly fan’s son and daughter-in-law who revealed that she’s been waiting for the moment to meet the singer for months as she battles her terminal illness, which was not revealed by the news site.

“This is probably the most excited she’s been for six to seven months,” Stanaway’s son told the local news outlet of his mom getting the chance to meet Luke backstage at the Missouri concert.

“It’s living your life to its fullest until the very end,” her daughter-in-law then added of her handsy meet and greet with Bryan. “That’s what I think.”

Luke’s decision to let Frances have a good feel of his booty comes just months after the singer admitted that he actually doesn’t let fans put their hands on his booty anymore.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Luke told the popular daytime host that he actually had to ban his fans from getting too close to his backside during meet and greet sessions after they refused to stop grabbing his butt.

“Early on in your career, you don’t want to tell your fans that they can’t interact with you, so you let them get away with kisses on the cheek and all that,” Bryan said of how the booty grabbing first began.

“Someone will go, ‘Can I grab your butt?’ and back then if it was a polite ask, we would oblige them,” he continued on the daytime talk show of his no hands on the butt policy. “But then you’ve got 90 others…”

What do you think of Luke Bryan’s sweet gesture for one of his oldest fans?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SiriusXM]