‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Crying And Gobbling Macaroni & Cheese On Way To Prison Mocked By Twitter

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has faced a backlash ever since the news emerged that she was headed from her dance studio to prison. Now, in the wake of the bankruptcy fraud ruling that put her behind bars, a new documentary, Dance Moms: Abby Tells All, which just debuted on Lifetime, has revealed Abby Lee’s last moments before she went behind the bars. Reacting to the scenes of Miller weeping and gobbling up macaroni and cheese with her fingers, Twitter users didn’t show much sympathy for the Dance Moms star, instead mocking her with jokes and memes.

Entertainment Tonight noted that the show, Dance Moms: Abby Tells All, showed Abby Lee repeatedly in tears prior to turning herself in to the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California. During the final phase of the drive to the correctional facility, Miller combined crying with consuming macaroni and cheese, pointed out Entertainment Tonight.

“Miller shed plenty of tears during the dramatic final moments…[She] sat in the backseat and ate macaroni and cheese.”

Although the cameras had to be turned off as Abby Lee stepped into the correctional complex where she will spend a year and a day, Dance Moms: Abby Tells All captured Miller eating macaroni and cheese with her fingers from a Tupperware container.

Abby Lee Miller cries and eats mac and cheese during her last moments before heading to jail. https://t.co/I6Bu0qjvy0 pic.twitter.com/6d5XaUbc0n — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 25, 2017

Reflecting on the information provided in the reality TV show about Abby Lee’s last moments before jail, Twitter users seemed particularly amused by the macaroni and cheese scenes.

“If we learned anything from this Abby Lee Miller interview on Lifetime, it’s that she aggressively ate macaroni salad on the way to prison,” commented one follower.

A few Twitter users felt empathy for Miller’s decision to perch in the back seat and consume macaroni and cheese prior to turning herself into prison.

“Tbh this is probably the exact same thing I’d do on my way to jail,” confessed one.

And another user thought that Abby Lee’s fondness for macaroni and cheese could provide her with a new career opportunity after she served her prison time and entered the outside world again.

“The new face on the box of KRAFT Mac & Cheese.”

Some Twitter users created memes referring to iconic moments from Dance Moms, such as the pyramids that Miller used to show which of her dancers did best and worst each week.

Abby Lee Miller from Dance Moms is in prison rn for fraud, and I'd just like to say, who's on the bottom of the pyramid now, Abby?? pic.twitter.com/nFA7xZro4y — Ruby (@rubyabutler) July 25, 2017

Others felt that although Miller might deserve her prison sentence, it was her actions on Dance Moms rather than the ruling that she was guilty of bankruptcy fraud that should be punished.

“I mean, it’s honestly what’s she deserve, I feel bad for her, but she should have never took Chloe win away from her,” tweeted one Dance Moms fan.

On the show, Abby Lee was famous for scolding fans who cried, telling them to save their tears for the pillow. Now, after seeing the show in which Miller repeatedly sobbed, one Twitter user created a meme mocking Abby Lee for scolding her students for crying.

Tears are for the pillow pic.twitter.com/dAjOQlcyGb — ???? (@NanaRealSweet) July 27, 2017

While Twitter is entertained by the scenes of Abby Lee just before she turned herself in to the correctional facility, she faces more than jail time. After being found guilty in May of bankruptcy fraud in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Miller also was ordered by Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti to pay a $40,000 fine.

Following the Dance Moms star’s stint in prison, Abby Lee will need to serve two years of probation. In addition, during her time on probation, she will be required to reside in a place that the probation officer approves.

Amid those who mocked Miller on Twitter, some chose to celebrate Abby Lee.

“She might’ve been a b**** on dance moms but she’s so iconic lmao. I love her,” tweeted one fan.

And after seeing the images of Miller crying during her final moments before turning herself in, a few Twitter users shared their pity for Abby Lee.

“i’m actually so sad for her omg,” tweeted a supporter.

Meanwhile, Miller’s Instagram and Twitter accounts are alive and well, presumably maintained by a publicist or friend. Her followers took notice. One new Instagram post caused a baffled response.

Love people visiting us ❤ #aldcproud #aldcla #dance #dancemoms A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

“Aren’t u in prison?” questioned one follower.

And some were even blunter. Responding to another new Instagram post that directed users to Dance Moms products sold in her stores, one user asked what was taking place in prison at that moment.

“Are you being strip searched in prison yet?” asked Abby Lee’s follower.

