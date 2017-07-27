‘The Voice’ Feud Rumors: Are Miley Cyrus And Jennifer Hudson At War Amid Season 13?

The Voice Season 13 began filming just weeks ago and already, the women of the series, including returning coach Miley Cyrus and new cast member Jennifer Hudson, are allegedly at one another’s throats.

Although the Season 13 premiere won’t air on NBC until September, the cast members of the show are reportedly facing drama behind-the-scenes with their allegedly “dueling divas.”

On July 27, a source told Radar Online that Jennifer Hudson was battling it out with Miley Cyrus on set and determined to win Season 13 of The Voice no matter what it takes. The insider also claimed Hudson has been acting like a “total loudmouth” on set and thinks she owns the place because she’s already starred on The Voice U.K.

Radar Online pointed out that Miley Cyrus had allegedly been involved in other feuds with her co-stars, including an alleged spat with Adam Levine during production on The Voice Season 11. As fans will recall, Miley Cyrus joined the cast of The Voice at the end of last year for the first-ever two-male, two-female coaching panel alongside Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys.

The following year, it was announced that American Idol alumna Jennifer Hudson would be joining the cast for Season 13.

The Radar Online source went on to reveal that Miley Cyrus, who seemed to be a fan of Jennifer Hudson when she shared a photo of herself wearing a “JHud” hat on Instagram last month, can’t tolerate Hudson’s antics and allegedly feels that she doesn’t deserve to be on the coaching panel for The Voice Season 13.

As Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson continue production on The Voice Season 13, they are staying silent in regard to the rumor about their potential feud and online, they appear to be keeping a united front for their many fans and followers on social media..

To see more of Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, and their co-stars, including returning coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, tune into the premiere of The Voice Season 13 on Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

