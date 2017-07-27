Why Blake Shelton Is ‘Not Very Likely’ To Propose To Gwen Stefani

Fans hoping to see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walk down the aisle together soon may want to cover their ears.

Despite numerous false reports over the past few months claiming Blake and Gwen were engaged and planning a wedding, it looks like the country star actually has no plans to propose to his girlfriend of close to two years anytime soon.

According to new reports, Shelton isn’t planning on popping the question to his fellow The Voice coach in the coming months – but that certainly doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise for the couple.

When asked if Blake could be about to get down on knee, a source told Hollywood Life that it’s “not very likely” he’ll propose to Gwen before the end of the year but alleged that Shelton is already planning how to surprise his girlfriend for Christmas.

Noting that the country star is about to get pretty busy with another season of The Voice, the insider claimed that he’s using his time off before the show goes live to do a little planning ahead and is ready to get romantic and whisk Gwen away – just not down the aisle just yet.

“A trip and being together and celebrating is something he wants to plan now with plenty of time on his hands,” said the insider, claiming that Shelton is planning to take Stefani on vacation when they both get some time off at the end of the year.

The report comes shortly after Gwen and her kids were spotted spending some quality time with Blake in his home state of Oklahoma earlier this month as a source revealed that the mom of three is allegedly “blown away” by how dedicated her boyfriend is to her sons.

There have been numerous reports suggesting that Shelton and Stefani could have been heading for an engagement ever since they went public with their romance in late October 2015, mere months after Blake divorced Miranda Lambert and Stefani announced her split with Gavin Rossdale.

People reported back in August that a wedding could have been on the cards for the twosome and claimed that almost all of their closest friends were expecting them to announce that they were engaged sooner rather than later.

Revealing at the time that the couple were not officially engaged just yet, the outlet alleged almost a year ago that “everyone is expecting it to happen at some point.”

“It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right,” a source added.

TMZ published a similar report about a possible engagement around the same time which revealed that Blake and Gwen had supposedly even hired a wedding planner, sparking speculation they may have secretly got engaged.

The outlet alleged that a wedding was most definitely on the cards for the twosome, who first met on The Voice in 2014, and claimed that they had “hired famed celebrity wedding designer, Jerri Woolworth” to get everything set for their big day, though nothing ever materialized.

Blake has also teased a possible engagement himself, joking just this past March that he could propose to his girlfriend on The Voice.

Fellow coach Alicia Keys teased the couple about their romance in a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight and asked, “What about, like, a proposal on the show?”

“Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?” Shelton then responded, to which Stefani joked, “That would be my dream come true!”

Shelton teased a possible wedding once again just a month later when he whipped fans into a frenzy after seemingly hinting that he would be making a big gesture for his girlfriend that fans speculated could have been a proposal.

Posting a photo of Gwen’s face plastered across the Empire State Building as part of a celebration for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Blake wrote on Instagram, “Ok… To whomever put my girlfriend’s picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot… How can I top that s***?!!”

Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will ever have a wedding and get married?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]