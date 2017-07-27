Kailyn Lowry Is Reportedly Jealous Of Javi Marroquin’s New Girlfriend

Kailyn Lowry recently dissed Javi Marroquin’s new relationship on Twitter and now, an insider claims the Teen Mom 2 star did so out of jealousy.

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry is having serious issues with her ex-husband, who is said to be making her crazy with his new romance with Lauren Comeau.

On July 26, a source spoke to Hollywood Life, revealing that Javi Marroquin was “going through it” with Kailyn Lowry after previously being in a good place. As the insider explained, the former couple went from civil to “straight drama.”

The source went on to reveal that the longtime reality star and soon-to-be mother of three was allegedly jealous over Javi Marroquin’s new girlfriend and taking out her frustrations on him. That said, Marroquin is allegedly doing what he can to keep the peace between them and doesn’t want to have tensions with Kailyn Lowry amid her third pregnancy.

Although Javi Marroquin is trying to avoid fights, the Hollywood Life insider said that the Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t made it easy and often tries to pick fights with him due to her alleged fear and loneliness.

Despite Kailyn Lowry’s alleged jealousy regarding Javi Marroquin’s relationship with Lauren Comeau, the source told readers that those close to Lowry aren’t convinced that she is still in love with her former husband. Instead, she’s believed to be craving the stability and companionship of a partner.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin share one son together, three-year-old Lincoln, and Lowry is also mom to seven-year-old Isaac from her past relationship with Jo Rivera.

As fans have seen on Teen Mom 2, Javi Marroquin has remained extremely close to both children and earlier this month, he and Lowry were seen celebrating the Fourth of July with her two kids.

Since then, Marroquin has been spotted on a couple of occasions with new girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

