Beyonce And JAY-Z To Spend $100K A Year For Each Of Their Newborn Twins’ Six Nannies

Beyonce and JAY-Z have hired six nannies to help them raise their new twins, Sir and Rumi, with each one receiving a mind-boggling salary of $100,000 a year.

The power couple became parents to twins Rumi and Sir in June. With all the brouhaha surrounding the celebrity twins and the fact that taking care of twins is more difficult than raising one child, it’s quite understandable that Beyonce and JAY-Z decided to spend that much just to get some quality help for Rumi and Sir.

According to Daily Mail, which cited an article by OK! Magazine, Beyonce is having a hard time dealing with the different sleeping patterns of the twins. OK! Magazine quoted a source who said that Beyonce decided “she needed three per child” because the “twins don’t sleep at the same time.” The same source said that the three nannies per twin would be “working in eight hour shifts.”

This is not the first time that Beyonce and JAY-Z broke the bank for their loved ones. According to Metro, the couple also hired a pair of nannies to watch over their first child, five-year-old Blue Ivy. The two nannies are also likely earning a hefty amount for their services.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The Carter family is also reportedly staying at a rental in Malibu, which likely does not come cheap. Beyonce and JAY-Z are working on purchasing a new home in Los Angeles, which Daily Mail simply described as a “mega mansion.” The superstar couple is currently working out the details before they can call the 30,000-square-feet mansion in Bela-Air, California their own. The house is reportedly worth around $130 million, which makes it easier to understand why they are willing to spend a total of $600,000 on their six new nannies. Once the deal is closed, Beyonce and JAY-Z will move Blue Ivy and the twins, along with all eight nannies, to their new home.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Beyonce delivered the twins via C-section on June 13. Rumi came out first at 5:13 AM while Sir followed a minute later. The world got its first glimpse of the twins exactly a month after they were born. Beyonce shared the internet-breaking Instagram post to commemorate Sir and Rumi’s first month.

Beyonce was all glammed up in the photo as she cradled the twins. The photo had its share of Photoshop rumors after some fans pointed out how flat the Queen Bey’s stomach was despite being just a month removed from carrying twins.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Beyonce also stirred some confusion with the said Instagram photo after she captioned it “Sir Carter and Rumi, 1 month today.” Some people poked fun at it, asking if her twins’ full names are Rumi Carter and Sir Carter Carter.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]