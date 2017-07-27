Prince George All Set For Primary School, But First He Needs A Surname

Prince George is ready to start primary school at the £6,000 per term private day school Thomas’s in Battersea, London this September. According to the Mirror, the school which encourages its pupils to “be kind” and show “generosity of spirit,” may not exactly set a good example if the royal’s teacher calls out “Prince George” when checking the attendance. So what would the third to the British throne be called?

According to the Royal family’s website, Prince George’s last name is technically Mountbatten-Windsor, since this has been the official surname for the Queen’s descendants since 1960. However, the prince might be called George Cambridge instead following how kings and princes historically took their surnames from their father’s titles. Since Prince William is the Duke of Cambridge, George could follow his father’s footsteps as when Wills took the name Wales from dad, Prince Charles’ title, Prince of Wales, when he served in the military.

“For the most part, members of the Royal Family who are entitled to the style and dignity of HRH Prince or Princess do not need a surname, but if at any time any of them do need a surname (such as upon marriage), that surname is Mountbatten-Windsor,” the Royal Family website reads.

In 1960, the Queen’s Royal family name was confirmed as Windsor after her accession to the throne. She decided to that to distinguish from the rest of the Royal family, her descendants should be named by combining the surnames of herself and Prince Philip. With Greek roots, Prince Philip was naturalized in 1947, and assumed the name of Philip Mountbatten in order to serve the Royal Navy.

Meanwhile, on Prince George’s birth certificate, the name reflects George Alexander Louis, which according to Metro, sounds like a full name in itself. But actually, it’s a first name with two middle names. This is because the Royal family doesn’t need family names, as dating back to 1917, they were simply known by the name of the house they belonged to.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has not announced the final decision yet, but Prince George doesn’t need to worry about official matters since he will be joining a “busy, thriving purposeful school,” which has 540 boys and girls between ages four and 13.

Thomas’s said in a statement, “This is clearly a significant moment for the family and most certainly for Thomas’s. Like so many parents, the Duke and Duchess have put a great deal of thought into the choice of their eldest child’s first ‘big school.’ We are honored that the aims and values of Thomas’s reflect those that Their Royal Highnesses would like for Prince George’s education.”

The school further said that the Duke and Duchess had made it clear that they do not wish the school to change its aims, values or ethos in any way, just because Prince George will be attending, and to have the prince enjoy the same education that all the other pupils receive.

[Featured Image by KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2017/AP Images]