First Free ‘Dying Light’ DLC From A Year’s Worth Of New Content Will Release On PS4, Xbox One In September

Techland is not going to make fans wait long to start releasing a year’s worth of free DLC for their popular zombie title Dying Light. After recently announcing their plans to release 10 free add-ons over the course of a year, the developer confirmed that the first DLC drop will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this September.

While Techland’s original plans only outlined 10 new DLC packs, the team surprised gamers once more by revealing that there will also be an extra, eleventh add-on released as part of the year-long schedule of new content for Dying Light. Adding to the surprise, the developer already released the first free DLC, titled “Content Drop #0,” for the PC version of the game.

The remaining 10 free DLC packs that were initially announced are still scheduled to launch in a couple of months. Fortunately for console fans, Techland also confirmed that “Content Drop #0” will launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 alongside “Content Drop #1” in September. The remaining nine DLC packs are expected to release for all platforms throughout the rest of 2017 and 2018. These free DLCs will introduce new locations, new enemies, new weapons and more to Dying Light.

“Content Drop #0” adds new enemies for players to battle while inside the Old Town map of Dying Light’s original campaign. Rather than having users face off against more zombies, the DLC brings highly-trained human soldiers to the game. These forces are geared with the only the best equipment and will introduce all-new challenges. By looting requisition packs off of fallen soldiers, players can also eventually unlock a new militaristic outfit.

Techland did not forget about the game’s undead roots, though. The new DLC also adds a new Mutated Goon. These elite zombies can also be found throughout the Old Town region as well.

The current year’s worth of free content for Dying Light isn’t the first time that fans received free gifts from Techland. The developer previously released free DLC alongside new, free difficulty modes in the past. In addition to new enemies and weapons, fans can expect bigger additions to Dying Light over the next year such as entire new locations and game mechanics.

According to Techland, the developer decided to release the free DLC to honor the fans who have shown their commitment to Dying Light; the co-op survival title that originally launched in early 2015.

[Featured Image by Techland]