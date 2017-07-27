‘GoT’ Spoilers: Daenerys Wants Jon Snow To ‘Bend The Knee,’ But Did Tyrion Write That In His Letter?

For six seasons, Game of Thrones fans have been wishing for that Jon Snow-Daenerys Targaryen meeting. After Melisandre’s convincing “The Prince or Princess who was promised” teasing, this may finally happen in the next episode. However, their first encounter may be a little awkward for both Daenerys and Jon Snow, thanks to a little scheming by Tyrion Lannister.

In last Sunday’s GoT Season 7 Episode 2, we saw Melisandre telling Daenerys that she has a big role to play in the coming war, “as does another–Jon Snow, the King in the North.” Melisandre prodded the Mother of Dragons to summon Jon Snow and listen to what he has to say about the things he’s seen.

Tyrion Lannister, Hand of the Queen, approved of this hookup. Tyrion knew Jon Snow from Season 1. He has traveled with him to the Wall when Jon joined the Night’s Watch. There, the bastard and the dwarf formed a short but real bond over their sad similarities.

“All dwarves are bastards in their father’s eyes,” Tyrion had told Jon Snow once. In the books, Jon even regarded the youngest Lannister as his friend and was sad to see him leave the Wall.

Although Tyrion trusts Jon Snow, Daenerys does not, and rightfully so. She wants to rule the Seven Kingdoms, and Jon holds a big chunk of those kingdoms. Daenerys told Tyrion to invite Jon Snow to come to Dragonstone.

“And bend the knee,” Daenerys forcefully added. But did her Hand follow her orders?

Tyrion Lannister did send a raven North, inviting Jon Snow to meet Queen Daenerys. But apparently, he omitted her last instruction. A Game of Thrones fan zoomed in on Tyrion’s letter, which was only shown briefly and blurry on screen. The entire letter, posted on Reddit, reads as follows:

“Queen Daenerys Targaryen, First of Her Name, invites you to Dragonstone. My Queen commands the combined forces of Dorne and The Reach, an Ironborn Fleet, legions of Unsullied, a Dothraki Horde, and three dragons. The Seven Kingdoms will bleed as long as Cersei sits on the Iron Throne. Join us. Together we can end her tyranny. I appeal to you, one bastard to another — for all dwarves are bastards in their father’s eyes. Tyrion Lannister, Hand of the Queen.

Nowhere in the letter did Tyrion tell Jon to “bend the knee.” Instead, the letter’s tone is that of a friendly invitation rather than a call for submission. Jon Snow, after opposing his sister Sansa and his Northern bannermen, decided to take the offer and rode South.

The GoT Season 7 Episode 3 trailer heavily teases the much-awaited meeting. However, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow will be on different pages when they do meet for the very first time.

The Mother of Dragons will be expecting Jon Snow to surrender his King in the North title in exchange for an alliance with her. Jon Snow, on the other hand, will try to convince Daenerys that the real enemy is the Night King, not Cersei Lannister. Also, he would want a permit to mine that precious dragon glass hiding beneath Dragonstone.

What do you think will happen when Jon and Dany finally meet each other? Sound off your theories in the comments section below!

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3, entitled “The Queen’s Justice,” airs this Sunday, 9 p.m. on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]