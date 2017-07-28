Search Continues For Missing Detroit Teen, Jaylon Wilson, 17, Who Was Last Seen Being Tossed In Trunk Of Car

The search for 17-year-old Jaylon Wilson, of Detroit, Michigan, continues just days after he was reportedly beaten and kidnapped from the driveway of a home in the 7300 block of Westwood, Fox 2 Detroit reports. At around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a witness stated that three unidentified African American men were seen dragging Jaylon by his arms and legs.

The teen struggled to free himself and was screaming for help as he was being brutally beaten by his alleged kidnappers, according to a witness. Jaylon was last seen being tossed inside the trunk of a silver vehicle, an older model Chevy Impala or Malibu, which was said to have been driven by an unidentified female wearing a bandana on her head.

Authorities say that one of the suspects are believed to have dreadlocks, but no other description of Jaylon’s alleged kidnappers are available at this time.

It was reported that the vehicle sped off westbound on Sawyer, heading toward Evergreen. About an hour before Jaylon was purportedly kidnapped, his mother, Gwendolyn Carter, stated that she received a call from her son and he told her that he was involved in a physical altercation with a group of men on Auburn Street, near Sawyer.

Jaylon was being accused of stealing, but Jaylon assured her that he didn’t do it, according to his mother. Carter told him to leave the area, but since the group of men stole his shoes, Jaylon was reluctant to leave.

BREAKING: Detroit police looking for Jaylon Wilson, 17, abducted by 3 men on west sidehttps://t.co/Q1zu0GMNCu pic.twitter.com/wGxPVB0cB8 — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) July 25, 2017

As Carter was on her way to find Jaylon, she said she received a call. She was informed that Jaylon had been beaten and kidnapped by three men before he was tossed in the trunk of a silver car. A resident on Auburn Street stated that she witnessed Carter knocking on several doors, asking for help in finding the missing Detroit teenager, but to no avail.

It has been two days since Jaylon went missing and there are no new leads. Detroit police are unsure of the circumstances leading up to Jaylon’s kidnapping, but they do believe that he is in danger.

Capt. Ken Balinski, with the Detroit Police Department, said the family is hoping for Jaylon’s safe return, and they want the public’s help in finding Jaylon.

Anyone with information regarding Jaylon’s kidnapping is urged to contact Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200. Or contact Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

[Featured Image by Matt Slocum/AP Image]