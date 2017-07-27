By this time of the year, WWE should already have had its annual brand draft, but instead of redrafting everyone to RAW and SmackDown, WWE had a “Superstar Shake-up” in April, switching some, but not all Superstars from one main roster brand to another. However, it would appear that the company isn’t done moving its talents around, as another Shake-up is now being rumored to take place this fall, with the possibility of some main roster wrestlers getting sent down to WWE’s developmental promotion, NXT.

According to a report from Wrestling Inc., the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has learned that there is “definitely (some) talk” of WWE making some roster moves in the fall. But on top of the wrestlers who may go from Monday Night RAW to SmackDown Live or vice versa, there may also be some wrestlers from the main roster who may end up moving down to NXT.

The report did not specify any wrestlers in particular who may likely change brands or go to NXT as part of the rumored WWE Superstar Shake-up this fall. But Wrestling Inc. did drop some clues as to what type of wrestler may be sent down to NXT — those who may have been successful in developmental, but much less so on the main roster.

“The moves from the main roster to NXT would be for talents that were major stars in NXT that Vince McMahon simply is not going to push on RAW or SmackDown, even if they are over, or talents who are doing nothing on the main roster with the feeling that they could be more useful as top stars in NXT.”

As documented by WrestleZone this April, WWE’s first Superstar Shake-up involved more than 20 wrestlers and personalities switching brands. The most prominent names included Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss going to Monday Night RAW, and Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Charlotte Flair going to SmackDown Live. So far, the WWE talents involved in the Shake-up have enjoyed mixed results since changing brands, with some, such as current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, rapidly moving up the card, and others getting lost in the shuffle in recent weeks.

The same may apply in the fall version of WWE’s Superstar Shake-up, should it push forward as rumored. This time, the added element of main roster talents getting sent back to NXT could make the second Shake-up more interesting, as fans believe it could result in current NXT standouts like Bobby Roode, Asuka, and the Authors of Pain getting called up to the main roster. But if fan comments on the Wrestling Inc. article are any indication, this could also mean a trip back to developmental for the likes of Apollo Crews, Bo Dallas, Dana Brooke, and Elias Samson, who haven’t quite been able to replicate their early success on either RAW or SmackDown.

