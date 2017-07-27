‘Little People, Big World’s’ Zach Roloff Shares Sweet Photo Of Baby J And His ‘Great Pal’

This has been a big week for Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff. On Tuesday, July 25, the new parents celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and on the very same day, Zach’s good friend Jacob Mueller and his wife, Destiney, had their third son, Rowen.

Little People, Big World viewers have been able to follow Zach and twin brother Jeremy Roloff’s friendship with former school pal Jacob–affectionately known as “Mules”– on the show for years. In fact, Jacob was around the Roloff home so often as the twins were growing up that family matriarch Amy Roloff referred to him as her “fifth kid.”

According to their Instagram account, Jacob and Destiney welcomed Rowen into the world at 1:16 a.m. on July 25, and the little bundle of joy came in at eight pounds, 12 ounces and 20.5 inches.

On Tuesday evening, Tori Roloff shared an Instagram photo of her holding little Rowen, saying that three-time mother Destiney was an “actual warrior” and a “super Mom.” She also said that Rowen was going to be “best buds” with her and Zach’s son, Jackson–who was born on May 12–whether Baby J knew it or not!

Then on Wednesday night (July 26), Zach shared a photo of Tori holding Baby J next to his new buddy Rowen–who was screaming his head off–joking that boys are “already great pals as you can see!”

So my best bud Mules and his wife Dest had their third boy on Tori's and my wedding anniversary! Jackson and Rowen are already great pals as you can see! #muellerarmy A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Little People, Big World fans know that Baby J is going to have even more friends to play with soon. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting a daughter on Aug. 31, and–even better–the couple recently bought a home just two miles from Zach and Tori so they could raise their kids together.

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are enjoying their life with Baby J. In honor of their second wedding anniversary, Tori posted a sweet message to Zach, calling him “the man of my dreams” and saying that she is “so lucky that my kids get to call you dad.”

Two years ago today I said "I do" to the man of my dreams. This last year has been amazing and heart breaking all at the same time and I am so thankful for the man who stood by my side. I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine. I love you zachys! Happy anniversary! ???????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Zach also posted a message to Tori, telling her that it’s been a “crazy” year and that he’s “excited to keep doing life with you and the journey we are on!”

Are you looking forward to seeing Baby J and Rowen play together in future episodes of Little People, Big World? Tell us in the comments below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Facebook]