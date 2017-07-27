Nicole Kidman Reveals How Keith Urban Saved Her After ‘Humiliating’ ‘Big Little Lies’ Scenes

Nicole Kidman is opening up about how husband Keith Urban helped her recover from the “damaging,” “painful” and “humiliating” scenes she filmed for the HBO mini-series Big Little Lies.

Kidman, who’s made no secret of the fact that filming scenes of physical and mental abuse for the HBO series left her feeling damaged and vulnerable, spoke out about how Urban and their two children helped her to recover from the emotional exhaustion she battled during filming.

“Because we were shooting for so long… I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in,” Kidman told Entertainment Tonight of the demanding filming schedule she was on for the popular drama, shortly after stripping down to a revealing swimsuit for the cover of Love magazine just days after turning 50-years-old.

“Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way,” she continued, noting that she’s learned to deal with the anguish after being in the business for many years, but admitted that returning to normalcy at home with Keith after filming the agonizing scenes for Big Little Lies was extremely difficult for her.

But while she may have struggled to leave her emotions on the set, Nicole said that it was her family who really helped to pull her through.

Nicole told the site that Keith and their daughters, 9-year-old Sunday Rose and 6-year-old Faith Margaret, are what helped her to recover from the harrowing experience of filming such dark scenes.

“Luckily I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” she said, referring to Urban, sweetly revealing that the country music superstar would “hold” her and comfort her when she returned home from work.

“I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain,” she continued of the state she returned home to Keith in. “Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out.”

As fans of the HBO series will already know, Nicole starred as mother-of-two Celeste on the show who was being both physically and emotionally abused by her husband Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgård.

Kidman had made no secret of the fact that she struggled with the emotional demands of the character and even claimed last month that she was so exhausted between takes that she struggled to get up off the floor after the characters’ altercations.

Revealing that she lay semi-nude on the floor of the set in her ripped underwear after filming some particularly tough scenes, Kidman spoke out to W Magazine last month about the deep “humiliation” she felt playing Celeste.

“I remember lying on the floor in the bathroom at the very end… I was lying on the floor and I just wouldn’t get up in-between takes,” Nicole said, noting that she was both “deeply humiliated” and “deeply affected” by the emotional storylines she filmed for the show.

“I was just lying there in half-torn underwear and just basically on the ground with nothing on,” Kidman explained. She then told the outlet that she was so emotionally exhausted that the producer had to come over and cover her over with a towel in between takes to protect her modesty.

As for whether or not Nicole will ever take on the role of Celeste again, there’s been much speculation about the possibility of a second season of Big Little Lies, though another round of episodes of the gripping drama is still yet to be confirmed by HBO.

What do you think about Nicole Kidman’s sweet words about how husband Keith Urban and their kids helped her recover from her draining Big Little Lies scenes?

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT]