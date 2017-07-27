Jacob Roloff Says He’s A ‘Proud And Happy Poppa,’ Amy Roloff Also Loves Her Rescue Dog

Jacob Roloff recently helped his beloved fur baby celebrate her birthday, and he’s not the only Roloff who has found that rescue dogs make the best of friends.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff will welcome their baby girl to the world in the near future, which will make 20-year-old Jacob the only childless Roloff son. He’ll also be Matt and Amy Roloff’s only unmarried child after his sister, Molly, walks down the aisle next month. However, according to Jacob’s website, he already has a “pseudo-family” of his own. It consists of his girlfriend, Isabel “Izzy” Rock, and the couple’s two adorable pooches, Luna and Moose.

On Monday, Jacob took to Instagram to celebrate Luna’s third birthday. In a slideshow of four photos, the former Little People, Big World star and his furry best friend are pictured frolicking in the grass together. Jacob also shared a photo of Luna as a puppy so that his followers could see just how much she’s grown since she first became a part of his family. He revealed that he considers himself Luna’s friend, not her owner, and he encouraged his fans to adopt rescue dogs instead of shopping at pet stores.

“LUNA BETH GEORGE YOU MAKE ME A PROUD AND HAPPY POPPA. Best dog in whole wide world.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY. #adoptdontshop,” Jacob wrote.

In another photo, Luna is pictured showing Izzy just how much she loves her by giving her a big kiss right on the lips. After Jacob decided to walk away from his family’s TLC reality series, he and Izzy took Luna and her brother Moose on a road trip. As In Touch Weekly reports, the lucky dogs and their people visited various national parks, including Yellowstone and Yosemite, and their incredible journey was documented for a YouTube miniseries. However, now the family of four is back at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Moose and Luna are undoubtedly having a good time playing with another rescue pup taken in by the Roloffs, Amy’s furry friend Felix. Amy Roloff deserves some of the credit for instilling a love of animals in Jacob; she’s responsible for choosing Luna to he his canine companion, and she has encouraged her fans to support Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals, an organization that rescues animals from high-kill shelters.

“This is my rescue dog Felix. Love him! I got Luna- A rescue dog- for Jacob. She is so a part of his life. OFSA needs much needed help to keep doing what they are doing for animals – rescuing them and finding good homes for them again,” Amy wrote on Instagram last August.

On Tuesday, the Roloff family matriarch shared a photo of her cute pooch patiently waiting for his mom to give him a tasty bite of barbecue. Felix climbed up on a rock to make sure that Amy could get a clear view of his hungry eyes.

Amy also loves Luna, as evidenced by the special Mother’s Day message that Jacob Roloff shared on Instagram last May. He called Amy a “dog mom” and revealed that she “let” him take Luna with him when he moved out, which is something that he’ll “ALWAYS be thankful to her for.”

