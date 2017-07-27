WWE Rumors ‘SummerSlam 2017’: WWE Accidentally Reveals A Huge Spoiler For The Championship Match

The official poster for WWE SummerSlam 2017 was recently unveiled, and it may have given away some crucial information about the Championship match. Jinder Mahal is poised to defend his title on August 20 at the grandest event of the summer. His opponent is still undecided, but it was believed that he would have a match with either John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura.

However, on the last episode of SmackDown Live, John Cena interrupted Jinder Mahal’s victory speech and challenged him to a title match at SummerSlam 2017. However, Daniel Bryan decided to set up a No. 1 contender match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match is scheduled to take place on SmackDown Live next week.

WWE universe was delighted with the prospect of John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura facing each other in the ring. It was rumored that John Cena would beat Shinsuke Nakamura to become the No.1 contender for the WWE championship. However, the release of official SummerSlam 2017 poster may have revealed a different result.

The poster features the superstars who already have matches scheduled for the upcoming PPV event. The top portion of the poster features Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe. It has been already confirmed that these four superstars will face each other in a fatal four-way match for WWE Universal Championship.

The official SummerSlam 2017 poster also features Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Natalya. Bayley and Bliss are already scheduled for the Raw Women’s Championship match, whereas Naomi and Natalya will battle it out for SmackDown Women’s championship. Apart from all the superstars mentioned above, there are also three other superstars featured in the poster.

John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Jinder Mahal’s presence on the poster revealed some interesting information. This means WWE officials are planning a triple-threat match for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2017, as reported by Wrestling News. It’s also possible that John Cena could be added to the Universal Title match, but it’s highly unlikely.

The poster also reportedly indicates that next week’s No. 1 contender match will have no clear winner or that there will be some interference. It is speculated that Baron Corbin will interfere in the match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura. This could force Daniel Bryan to announce a triple-threat match to be fair to both challengers.

A triple-threat match would be an interesting addition to a match card that looks exciting. It is possible that WWE is just trying to keep the fans guessing by adding both John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura on the poster. However, the addition of Shinsuke Nakamura to the match would be much better than simply John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal.

Confirmed Matches for SummerSlam 2017

Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (C) vs. Bayley

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Naomi (C) vs. Natalya

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal (C) vs. John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura or Both

WWE fans, is a triple-threat match for the WWE Championship a good idea? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]