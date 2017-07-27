Rihanna Meets French President Macron To Talk Education, Brigitte Macron Welcomes Singer To Elysee Palace

Rihanna met French President Emmanuel Macron at Paris’s Élysée Palace after the international pop star appealed to him on Twitter to obtain support from France to contribute to her education fund that assists developing countries. While in France promoting her new film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Rihanna remained committed to getting world leaders to pay attention to global education.

Just one month after tweeting France’s president about his plans to fund education, “will France commit to #FundEducation?,” RiRi met Emmanuel Macron and first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, to discuss the topic of education in impoverished countries and the three got on famously.

Rihanna casually tweeted several other leaders, including Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, so many are hoping to see many more high-profile meetings on her agenda. Justin Trudeau responded to Rihanna’s call to action with a tweet that read, “we’ve got your back!”

While meeting the Macron’s, Rihanna wore a loose, layered suit that consisted of an oversized blazer by Balenciaga that sat atop gray tiered Dior shirt and matching pants. First lady Brigitte Macron greeted Rihanna in a structural white Louis Vuitton jacket and skinny jeans. After Rihanna and Brigitte Macron had met on Wednesday, Rihanna addressed journalists outside of the Elysee Palace.

Rihanna’s polished off with a silver Dior chain bag, matching metallic necklace, and Sergio Rossi sandals, but her chosen outfit was much different from the a-line dress Melania Trump wore when meeting France’s first lady. Melania wore red Dior suit and a bouffant updo which echoed back to the 1950s.

The Louis Vuitton mini dress that was worn by France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, telegraphed the sexually liberated 1960s, and looked more modern and “democratic,” as opposed to Melania’s 1950s-era look.

The “Umbrella” singer shared a tweet about the meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

“I just had the most incredible meeting with the president and First Lady. They were incredibly welcoming to us… I can’t wait for you guys to hear where this is going to go.”

Marcon followed up on Rihanna’s statement and sent out a tweet affirming the meeting. “Committed with @GlblCtzn, @ClaraLionelFdn and @rihanna to #FundEducation. 264M children are out of school: let’s take up this challenge.”

The singer, who was named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year, said, “We focused on the topic of education from global aspects, and we will make a very big announcement this coming September.”

President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after the pair met in Paris that he is “committed” to help address the challenge of 264 million children being out of school.

“Thank you Mr. President Emmanuel Macron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education!”

still can't believe how incredible yesterday was! I am tremendously impressed and inspired by how committed President @emmanuelmacron and Madame First Lady Brigitte Macron both are to making a global impact on education! It was quite an honor to meet and discuss our plans for the near future! @claralionelfdn #CLF #GPE #GlobalCitizen A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

During their tweets last month, Trudeau also assured Rihanna, according to NBC News, that Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canadian Minister of International Development, has “made sure girls’ education is in our feminist international development policy.”

The Clara Lionel Foundation (@ClaraLionelFdn) is a nonprofit founded by Rihanna in 2012. The organization focuses on supporting and funding effective education, health, and emergency response programs worldwide. Riri also became the global ambassador for the Global Partnership For Education in September of 2016.

The Global Partnership for Education is currently in its stage of “replenishment 2020,” which aims to raise $2 billion a year by 2020. The funds that the organization says will support 89 countries where 78 percent of the world’s out-of-school population reside, according to NBC News.

Last month, Germany’s Seibert said in reply to Rihanna, “education is a key area of German development policy. We have nearly doubled spending since 2013. Thanks for spreading the word!” In addition to this, Macri‏ replied to Rihanna’s call for action with the message, “Education is in the central core of our political aims. Only education can change the world.”

Rihanna did not reveal whether Emmanuel Macron had made a pledge to her fund, but said she was “so inspired and impressed” with his leadership.

"I just had the most incredible meeting…" @rihanna meets with French Pres. @EmmanuelMacron and First Lady of France on global education. pic.twitter.com/5feTWeXwpO — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 26, 2017

During her recent vacation in Spain, the “Wild Thoughts” singer has been spotted kissing and getting coffee with Saudi businessman, Hassan Jameel. According to People magazine, the businessman’s family owns Abdul Latif Jameel, an organization that owns the right to sell Toyota Motor vehicles in Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries.

During their last public spotting with Jameel, Rihanna was dressed in a strapless brown bikini, and relaxed in a pool, sipping champagne in between their steamy make-out session.

Jameel is the president of the company’s Community Jameel in Saudi Arabia, a charitable organization which coordinates programs that are focused on the “social, cultural, educational, and economic development of individuals and communities in the Middle East region and beyond.”

Of course @rihanna is dating an eligible billionaire heir https://t.co/b3tJbm34Jm — Observer Lifestyle (@ObserverStyle) July 7, 2017

Rihanna was previously linked to rapper Drake, whom she dated briefly in 2016.

Also, Jameel’s rendezvous with Rihanna isn’t the first time he’s been spotted with one of Hollywood’s most successful women, People reported. Last July, Jameel was seen cozying up to supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Summertime Festival in London.

