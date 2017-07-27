Angelina Jolie Finally Speaks About Brad Pitt, Says She Is Taking A Break From Movies For The Kids

Angelina Jolie dropped a bombshell interview as she talked about Brad Pitt for the first time after their highly publicized separation.

The 42-year-old in a September Vanity Fair cover story broke her silence on her split from Brad Pitt, revealing that things became irreparable in the summer of 2016 and she was left with no choice but to pull the plug on their marriage. Jolie who scored her directorial debut with, First They Killed My Father refused to give any further details about the acrimonious breakup, but added that the children had been shaken by the ordeal.

Jolie who has been living out of suitcases with her six kids recently bought a $25 million mansion in California. The mansion which was initially owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille occupies a sprawling 11,000 square feet and is replete with six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, fountains, a pool and a fantasy library with a ladder. The Oscar winner said it was imperative that she got a secluded place with plenty of room for her and the kids.

The Salt actress revealed that she had been trying her best to be a good mother, washing dishes, reading bedtime stories and cleaning dog poop. The Maleficent star who met Pitt on the set of their movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 revealed that despite the bitter split, she and her estranged husband cared about the kids and were working towards ensuring they moved on with their lives after the split.

Angelina Jolie chose to have a preventative double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery after discovering that she carried the BRCA1 gene. This gene greatly increases the risk of developing breast cancer. Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand had died of ovarian cancer, aged 56.

The mother-of-six opened up that she immediately went into menopause after the procedures and that it caused some major changes in her body. According to the humanitarian, she developed hypertension and subsequently Bell’s Palsy. Hypertension is a condition whereby the force of blood against artery walls is too high. Bell ‘s Palsy causes an abrupt weakness of muscles on one side of the face. She has since made a full recovery after using acupuncture.

The Girl Interrupted actress, who refused to comment on Brad Pitt’s GQ interview, denied that their power couple lifestyle had led to the dissolution of the marriage.

“Our lifestyle was not in any way a negative. That was not the problem. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children. They’re six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I’m very proud of them.”

Vogue is reporting that the 42-year-old maintains a brave face for the sake of her brood because she does not want them to worry about her. Jolie said she worried about her mother growing up because she saw the pain father, Jon Voight caused when he allegedly cheated on her.

“I was very worried about my mother, growing up- a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything is going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”

The Hollywood star said she was taking a break from movies to take care of her kids.

Jolie has since reconciled with her father after years of not speaking to him. The Ray Donovan actor had gone on TV to say that his daughter had “serious mental issues” and needed help.

