Stone Cold Steve Austin Has A Strong Criticism Regarding Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut on SmackDown Live following WrestleMania 33. His first appearance was a dream come true for many fans and the WWE Universe was ecstatic to welcome the next big thing to WWE programming. “The King of Strong Style” was featured for a year on NXT as the brand’s biggest attraction, which helped build his rapport with WWE fans until he could take over WWE television.

There is no question that Nakamura is a top babyface, but there have been some harsh words said about his booking on SmackDown Live since his debut. He’s had decent feuds with Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, but it’s not exactly what WWE fans had in mind for the start of his WWE career. Apparently, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin feels the same way and Austin shared his thoughts on his podcast recently.

In a nutshell, Stone Cold is frustrated that WWE officials have not booked Shinsuke Nakamura as the truly special performer he is over the past several months. As “The King of Strong Style,” he should be built as a massive attraction and as a bigger threat in the ring. Shinsuke has had decent and competitive matches on WWE programming with different opponents, but Austin feels WWE officials are holding Shinsuke back.

In NXT, Shinsuke Nakamura tore through the roster very quickly until he became the NXT Champion. His feuds with Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode helped elevate the brand to where it is today. The WWE Universe assumed he would have the same kind of booking on the main roster, but Stone Cold Steve Austin isn’t the first to argue that WWE officials haven’t made “The King of Strong Style” feel as important as he should be.

Next week on SmackDown Live, Nakamura will step into the ring with John Cena for the first time, but the WWE Universe is complaining that the powers that be are giving away their first encounter for free. There is a lot of speculation that Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles is happening at WWE Summerslam. “The King of Strong Style” is getting more high profile matches, but a lot of fans feel that Shinsuke Nakamura should be treated much differently than he has been. Hopefully, some things will change over the coming months.

[Featured Image by WWE]