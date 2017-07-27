Kate Middleton Kids About Having Baby No. 3 But Prince William Won’t Have It [Report]

Kate Middleton wants a third baby but Prince William seemed to be reluctant at having another one, a recent report claimed.

Speculations that Kate is pregnant with baby no. 3 has now become distant memory, but the matter of another royal baby from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge remains a hot topic online. In fact, a recent report from Life & Style magazine is claiming that the royal couple have opposing opinion on the issue.

Based on the outlet’s report, Kate was given a stuffed animal designed for newborns during their recent trip in Warsaw, Poland on July 17. Unfortunately, four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte are already too old for the toy.

Because of that, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly joked about having a third baby so that the gift would not be wasted.

“We will just have to have more babies,” Kate reportedly said per a Tweet from Daily Mirror correspondent Victoria Murphy read as cited by Life & Style.

However, a source reportedly knowledgeable about what happens in the royal family told the magazine that Prince William didn’t seem pleased about what Kate said.

“Tension has been simmering for some time and it came to the surface under the pressure of a royal tour,” the royal insider said.

On top of that, the source revealed what Kate Middleton and Prince William thought about the number of children they will have, noting the stark difference between the two.

“Coming from a family of three herself, she thinks it’s the perfect number,” the insider said of Kate’s opinion on the matter before revealing what the Duke of Cambridge had in mind.

“He’s quite happy with a boy and a girl.”

Despite this, fans of the royal couple were still intrigued by what Kate’s joke meant and started off with a harmless debate on whether or not this means they will be having another child or not.

While Kate’s joke was confirmed in the footage, the supposed argument between husband and wife remain mere speculation since Life & Style magazine did not show any concrete proof of the information from their “royal insider” who also claimed that the couple are still overwhelmed with being hands-on parents.

That last bit may actually be true as Kate herself admitted that motherhood is challenging during a speech about mental health issues among mothers in March, as reported by Huffington Post.

At the time, the 35-year-old royal mommy declared that being a mother is “a rewarding and wonderful experience” but is also “a huge challenge” even with the support she is getting.

“Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother,” she said before stating how motherhood changed her.

“Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost.”

