‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Has Sonny Finally Met His Maker? Maurice Benard Reacts To Rumors On Instagram

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) survives a near-death experience after being shot and dumped into a pit at a construction site by Samantha “Sam” Morgan (Kelly Monaco). He is rescued from the pit after a desperate search and rushed to the hospital at death’s door, but manages to pull through.

On Wednesday, General Hospital fan favorite Maurice Bernard, addressed rumors on social media that his character, Sonny, has finally met his end. The rumors caused many fans to worry that Benard could be the next major actor to exit the ABC soap.

He took to Instagram to address the rumors that Sonny would die before he is rescued from the pit.

“Did someone say Sonny on GH is dying?” he quipped. “If he does, I’m coming after you.”

Sonny is currently engaged in a titanic struggle for his life after a dramatic confrontation with Sam who shoots him and pushes him into a pit at a construction site. Sam shoots Sonny while hallucinating threats from him. She is later taken to the hospital by Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) where doctors diagnose her with toxoplasmosis.

The mobster Garvey (Rick Ravanello) witnesses the moment that Sam shoots Morgan but when Carly confronts her at the hospital where he is being treated for a wound, he refuses to say what he knows about Sonny’s whereabouts. Thus, it looks like Sonny is in dire straits as he lies unconscious in the dark pit covered with a tarp. At first, no one realizes that Sonny is missing, but Carly becomes suspicious after he fails to answer her calls.

Did somebody say Sonny on General Hospital is dying if he does i'm coming after you???? A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Carly initiates the search for Sonny after Garvey, on the way to surgery, tells her that Sonny is dead and refuses to give further information. However, Carly refuses to accept that Sonny is dead and pushes the police to begin the search.

In the circumstances where the police have no clues about Sonny’s whereabouts that can help to narrow down the search, it looks like help is far from Sonny and that he may have finally met his maker.

However, many fans find Benard’s response to social media rumors reassuring because they believe it is spoiler information to the effect that Sonny will pull through his latest confrontation with death, and further cement his already formidable reputation as the cat that has nine lives.

Sonny has indeed earned his reputation for indestructibility. As Soap Central notes, he has been beaten, strangled, poisoned, stabbed, shot, and even blown up, but he bounces back regularly from death’s door like a rubber ball against a brick wall. Sonny’s mortal enemies should have already despaired of ever doing him in.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jason obtains clues that lead to Sonny’s rescue when Sam begins to rant deliriously that she shot Sonny to prevent him from harming her family, and dumped his body into a pit. Carly pushes the cops to intensify the search.

Sonny is eventually found and rescued from the pit. He arrives at General Hospital as his life ebbs away, but doctors battle successfully to save his life.

[Featured Image by Frederikc M. Brown/Getty Images]