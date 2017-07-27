’90 Day Fiance’ Paola Mayfield Hits Back At Critics, ‘Stop Telling Me How To Live My Life’

Paola Mayfield has hit back at people criticizing her marriage.
Fox News is reporting that the Colombian-born woman took to Instagram telling haters to take a step back and mind their own business. The 30-year-old wrote on Wednesday that she was fully responsible for the choices that she made and people should stop telling her how to live her life.
The reality TV star admitted that putting her life on public display was bound to attract the good and bad, but that it gave no one the right to treat her like a puppet and think she could not make decisions for herself. Pao who started out as a fashion designer in Columbia, but since moving to the U.S. has taken to modeling and physical fitness warned that she would start blocking negative comments.
Russ Mayfield met Pao while he was on a work assignment in Columbia. When Pao came to America, they got married and have been together for four years. Presently, they live in different cities. Russ works as a field engineer in Tulsa, Oklahoma while his wife is trying to build a career as a model cum personal trainer in Miami. The future of their relationship is allegedly shaky as the pair, live apart in different cities.
People needs to stop comparing their life/marriage with mine ???? You are You! My marriage, my life, my decisions! Stop telling me how to live my marriage and my life. 4 YEARS together and we are doing really good. Ups and downs ARE NORMAL in every single relationship! It's funny how people talk like they've never fight or they have the perfect marriage???? When someone ask you for your advice give it but if not well you know what to do! Yes I'm public figure bla bla bla go and yelled at the TV if you are frustrated but don't come to MY ACCOUNT to tell me how to live my life. By the way I will be blocking everyone that comes here with negativity. I will rather have quality that quantity. One last thing move on about my friend Juan, if my husband and I did it why you can't move on?? ???? our life, our mistakes, our choices! #90dayfiance #abrahamlincoln #washingtondc •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• La gente necesita dejar de comparar su vida / matrimonio con la mía ???? Tu eres tú y yo soy Yo! Mi matrimonio, mi vida, mis decisiones! Deja de decirme cómo vivir mi matrimonio y mi vida. 4 Años juntos y estamos muy bien. Subidas y bajadas SON NORMALES en cada relación! Es curioso cómo la gente habla como si nunca han peleado o tienen un matrimonio perfecto ???? Cuando alguien le pide su consejo delo, pero si no, usted sabe lo qué tiene que hacer con ese consejo! Sí, soy figura pública bla bla bla si está frustrado conmigo pues grítele a la televisión, pero no venga a mi cuenta para decirme cómo vivir mi vida. Por cierto, bloquearé a todos los que vienen aquí con negatividad. Prefiero tener calidad que cantidad. Una cosa mas sobre mi amigo Juan, si mi marido y yo perdonamos y olvidamos por qué tú no? ???? nuestra vida, nuestros errores, nuestras elecciones!
The couple’s story was chronicled on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.
Paola Mayfield’s modeling career sparked a big fight with her husband when he discovered that she had posed topless for a photo shoot. Russ had revealed watching his wife stripping down for the cameras had been difficult for him and his family.
However, the field engineer came around after his wife introduced him to Michelle Lewin. Lewin who enjoys a successful career and was in Forbes top five influencers in the fitness industry for 2017, convinced Russ that in order for Pao to succeed in the industry, she needed to show a little skin.
Russ speaking to In Touch Weekly divulged that he was coming to terms with his wife’s revealing pictures, but added that she keep it classy.
I'm so exited to share with you guys that I passed my personal training Exam at BODY DESIGN UNIVERSITY it wasn't and easy but I did it! Upon completing my internship this next week here in Atlanta, I will be getting my official certification as a personal trainer! I'm so excited!!! @bodydesignuniversity taught me so much and we had so much fun in class. I met amazing people these past few days and I couldn't ask for a better group! Little by little we are collecting goals and working towards what make us happy! The idea is to never give up, work hard, dream big and never let others make you think that you can't do it. Thank you @bodydesignuniversity especially Corey, Doug and Gida for the amazing learning opportunity! Nothing comes easy, you have to work hard for it! ———————————— Estoy tan emocionado de compartir con ustedes que pasé mi examen en BODY DESIGN UNIVERSITY y al completar mi práctica la próxima semana aquí en Atlanta, estaré recibiendo mi certificación oficial como entrenador personal! ¡Estoy muy emocionada! Body Design University me enseñó mucho y nos divertimos mucho en clase. Conocí gente increíble estos últimos días y no podría pedir un grupo mejor! Poco a poco estoy recogiendo metas y trabajando hacia lo que me hace feliz! La idea es nunca rendirse, trabajar duro, soñar mucho y nunca dejar que otros te digan o te hagan pensar que no puedes hacerlo. Gracias @Bodydesignuniversity especialmente Corey, Doug y Gida por la increíble oportunidad de aprendizaje! #hardworkpaysoff #90dayfiance #paolamayfield #dreambig #killthemwithsuccess
“She’s promoting herself through her workouts and also through her modeling to show all the hard work she has done for her body and I’m very proud of that. There is a point that I like to make sure she keeps it classy.”
Paola agreed that she had unsettled her husband after betraying his earlier wishes, but pointed out that she was not waltzing around half-naked because she simply wanted to expose herself. The TLC personality revealed that she was all about motivating people with her body, urging them to change their lifestyle.
Recently, she took to Instagram and announced that she had completed a personal training exam at the Body Design University program in Atlanta and was another step closer towards realizing her dream of being a certified personal trainer.
[Featured Image Pao Mayfield/Instagram]