’90 Day Fiance’ Paola Mayfield Hits Back At Critics, ‘Stop Telling Me How To Live My Life’

Paola Mayfield has hit back at people criticizing her marriage.

Fox News is reporting that the Colombian-born woman took to Instagram telling haters to take a step back and mind their own business. The 30-year-old wrote on Wednesday that she was fully responsible for the choices that she made and people should stop telling her how to live her life.

The reality TV star admitted that putting her life on public display was bound to attract the good and bad, but that it gave no one the right to treat her like a puppet and think she could not make decisions for herself. Pao who started out as a fashion designer in Columbia, but since moving to the U.S. has taken to modeling and physical fitness warned that she would start blocking negative comments.

Russ Mayfield met Pao while he was on a work assignment in Columbia. When Pao came to America, they got married and have been together for four years. Presently, they live in different cities. Russ works as a field engineer in Tulsa, Oklahoma while his wife is trying to build a career as a model cum personal trainer in Miami. The future of their relationship is allegedly shaky as the pair, live apart in different cities.

The couple’s story was chronicled on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

Paola Mayfield’s modeling career sparked a big fight with her husband when he discovered that she had posed topless for a photo shoot. Russ had revealed watching his wife stripping down for the cameras had been difficult for him and his family.

However, the field engineer came around after his wife introduced him to Michelle Lewin. Lewin who enjoys a successful career and was in Forbes top five influencers in the fitness industry for 2017, convinced Russ that in order for Pao to succeed in the industry, she needed to show a little skin.

Russ speaking to In Touch Weekly divulged that he was coming to terms with his wife’s revealing pictures, but added that she keep it classy.

“She’s promoting herself through her workouts and also through her modeling to show all the hard work she has done for her body and I’m very proud of that. There is a point that I like to make sure she keeps it classy.”

Paola agreed that she had unsettled her husband after betraying his earlier wishes, but pointed out that she was not waltzing around half-naked because she simply wanted to expose herself. The TLC personality revealed that she was all about motivating people with her body, urging them to change their lifestyle.

Recently, she took to Instagram and announced that she had completed a personal training exam at the Body Design University program in Atlanta and was another step closer towards realizing her dream of being a certified personal trainer.

