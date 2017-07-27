‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Trailer: Did All The Flower References Hint Carol’s Fate? [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer was unveiled at Comic-Con. It seems like everyone is talking about Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) looking older. However, there are a few viewers who noticed several flower references sprinkled throughout the video clip. Were these teasing Carol Peletier’s (Melissa McBride) fate, sending a message of hope, or are they just bizarre coincidences?

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to risk finding out what could happen on the AMC series.

Fans have been waiting months for The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer to be released. It finally arrived and viewers were not disappointed. Everyone is talking about the scenes that played in the video clip. Some even noticed small things that others might have missed.

One of those has to do with several flower references. One of those was brought up by ComicBook.com. A flower was spray painted on the concrete wall behind Carol and Tara (Alanna Masterson). The Hollywood Reporter also noted that at the end of the trailer, before showing Rick Grimes, a bouquet of flowers was seen sitting on a table.

One thing Carol Peletier is known for is her famous statement to Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino). Before killing the little girl, Carol told her to “look at the flowers.” When Sophia (Madison Lintz) went missing, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) gave Carol a flower as a symbol of hope. The fact that there were a few different references to flowers in the TWD Season 8 trailer could mean different things.

Get back on track. #BTS of #TWD Season 8 A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Some fans believe that the flower references might be foreshadowing Carol’s death in The Walking Dead. It was previously teased that a beloved character from The Kingdom will die in Season 8. Even though Carol isn’t technically part of that community, she is helping King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) prepare for war. However, the rumored death could also be the leader himself, Morgan (Lennie James), or even Shiva.

All geared up. #BTS of #TWD Season 8 A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

The flowers could also be a symbol of hope, like when Daryl gave one to Carol when her daughter disappeared. Everyone knows that a lot of people will die during the battle. However, to Rick and the others, it is worth it. The whole reason they are fighting Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors is to win back their freedom and independence. Could the flowers be a message of hope during a time when there is so much uncertainty and death?

What do you think is the meaning of all the flower references in The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer? Does it foreshadow Carol’s death or is it a symbol of hope? Or are fans reading too much into it?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]