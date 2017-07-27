Chip And Joanna Gaines Big Reveal: ‘Fixer Upper’ Couple Opens Another Vacation Rental

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper empire just got even bigger. The HGTV stars have been hinting about this secret “exciting new project” for days on social media, posting several pictures of beautifully decorated interior details. On Wednesday, Chip and Joanna finally made the big reveal: they will be opening their second vacation rental house by fall this year!

On her Instagram account, Joanna Gaines shared the first photo of their new bed-and-breakfast in Waco, Texas: the Hillcrest Estate. As expected, the place looks amazing. It is an old, classical revival home built in 1903.

“We are now opening another vacation rental,” Joanna announced.

“Chip and I had so much fun restoring this old Waco icon and cannot wait to welcome guests starting this fall. This house dates back to 1903 and we definitely kept its old world charm–our hope is that friends and families from all over can make lasting memories here during their visit to Waco.”

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, Chip and Joanna bought the property last year and began to transform it in true Fixer Upper fashion. Outside, the century-old home has retained its distinct old-American appeal with its white facade and black shutter windows. Inside, the bright, farm-style interior details give the house a fresh, updated feel.

Fixer Upper fans can stay at the Hillcrest Estate starting September. Booking opens on August 8 and can be done through Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia Market website. The 4,831 square-foot vacation rental has seven bedrooms, three and one-half baths, and is equipped with a full kitchen. It can accommodate up to 12 people.

The Hillcrest Estate is Chip and Joanna’s second foray into the vacation rental business. Magnolia House, their first boutique hotel, has become a hit among tourists since its opening in 2015. Because Magnolia House’s renovation was featured in Fixer Upper Season 3, there is a possibility that the new Hillcrest Estate will also be promoted in the show. Season 5 is about to premiere on HGTV later this year.

Indeed, the Fixer Upper magic seems to know no end. The show’s massive success paved the way for Chip and Joanna to turn their humble Magnolia Real Estate business into one giant brand. Their Magnolia Market at the Silos has become more than a shopping destination for design enthusiasts–it’s now become a certified tourist destination in Waco, Texas.

This year, Chip and Joanna are also opening Magnolia Table, their first stand-alone restaurant. Like their other Fixer Upper businesses, Magnolia Table is actually the new version of the iconic, century-old Elite Cafe in Waco. Last month, Joanna Gaines announced that they are nearing the finish line and Chip can’t wait to serve bacon and eggs, among other diner food, to their fans.

“Opening a breakfast joint has always been something that Chip’s been interested in – and it’s been so fun to watch how excited he has been about the entire process.”

