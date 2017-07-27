‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre Promises Kate He Will Deal With Abe Carver

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe Carver (Theo Carver) has become a bit of a problem. He took Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) laptop, just when the young man was about to delete the incriminating photo of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it is teased that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will promise Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) that Abe will be dealt with.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

On Days Of Our Lives, Abe Carver interrupted Theo as he was getting ready to delete the photo of Chad. He was upset that his son was working for the DiMera family and took Theo’s laptop. He was about to see what Theo was working on, but Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) convinced him not to do it. She also urged him to return the computer to Theo. However, he hasn’t had time to do this yet.

The pressure is on for the photo of Chad to be deleted before Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) shows it to the police. If that happens, then Chad could go to prison for killing Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Not knowing his father plans on returning the laptop, Theo goes to tell Andre and Kate what happened. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Andre makes a promise to Kate. He vows to take care of the situation with Abe.

The magazine didn’t explain what Andre plans to do about Abe. However, he is a desperate man. Both Andre and Kate love Chad and will do whatever is necessary to protect him.

Even though Abe took Theo’s laptop, DOOL spoilers from Soap Central reveal that they will get a lucky break. Fans speculate that Abe returns Theo’s laptop just in time. Others believe that Abigail (Marci Miller) ends up getting Dario’s phone when Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) aren’t looking. In either case, the photo is incriminating and would make Chad DiMera a suspect.

However, Chad eventually finds out about the photo. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal that in August, Chad plans on confessing to Deimos’ murder. He tells this to Andre, but he won’t turn himself in until Abigail has recovered from her injuries. Knowing Andre, he will come up with a plan to stop Chad from making a huge mistake.

What do you think Andre DiMera plans on doing about the situation with Abe Carver on Days Of Our Lives?

