Massive Feud Being Planned For Kevin Owens At ‘WWE Summerslam,’ How Does It Involve Shane McMahon?

At WWE Battleground, Kevin Owens reclaimed the United States Title from AJ Styles after losing it to him during a live event at Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago. However, Chris Jericho made his return to SmackDown Live, forced a Triple Threat Match, and AJ Styles capitalized on the opportunity to regain the US Title less than forty-eight hours after losing it. Suffice to say, Kevin Owens had a busy and crazy week.

Kevin Owens has already demanded his rematch with Styles on next week’s edition of SmackDown Live. It seems that will be the end of the rivalry between him and The Phenomenal One unless WWE officials have another title change planned. Chris Jericho’s return has the WWE Universe wondering if their rivalry will continue, but it seems that WWE officials are planting the seeds for Owens to feud with another big name.

It has been reported that Kevin Owens is expected to blame Shane McMahon for his recent misfortune and the two will begin a feud of their own over the next few weeks. Obviously, this should lead to McMahon vs. Owens at WWE Summerslam, which would be great for both men during the biggest party of the summer.

Since returning to WWE, Shane McMahon has been a part of three matches. He’s faced AJ Styles and The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all. Shane O’Mac has also been in the ring with Owens during the five on five ‘Survivor Series’ Elimination Match last year. McMahon vs. Owens would be a great feud since the latter is a full blown heel and Shane is a babyface, which would be a first for him since his WWE return.

The brash and brutal style of Kevin Owens will be a new challenge for Shane. Owens being featured in a big time match with a McMahon at WWE Summerslam will be an honor for him as one of WWE’s top heels. A feud between the two men will be very compelling for the fans. It would be one of the top rivalries heading into the biggest party of the summer. The only question is if WWE officials will pull the trigger on the feud.

[Featured Image by WWE]