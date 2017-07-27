Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ In The Cards, 8 GB Of RAM In Tow

Samsung is expected to unveil the much-awaited successor of the Galaxy Note 7 – dubbed the Galaxy Note 8 – in August. The South Korean OEM has already confirmed a press event for August 23 and it is widely expected that it will take the wraps off the Galaxy Note 8 at the “Unpacked” event in New York.

Earlier in July, the company unveiled the refurbished variant of the Galaxy Note 7 dubbed the Galaxy Note FE and rumors are rife that Samsung has yet another special edition smartphone in the pipeline. According to a leak from reliable tipster @Ice, Samsung will be outing a special edition of the Galaxy Note 8.

Galaxy Note 8 “Emperor Edition” In The Works?

The information was first shared by him on Chinese social media platform Weibo. This was also affirmed by him on Twitter on his handle @UniverseIce.

Galaxy Note8，6GB RAM，64/128/256GB ROM，No 8GB RAM. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 26, 2017

He revealed on Weibo that the impending variant of the Galaxy Note 8 is called the “Emperor Edition” This variant of the upcoming phablet is expected to tout a whopping 8 GB of RAM, as well as a massive 256 GB of onboard storage.

By comparison, the regular Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to offer a mere 64 GB of onboard memory and a decent 6 GB of RAM. Therefore, it is no surprise that the “Emperor” attribution has been given to the other variant of the Galaxy Note 8.

The leakster also revealed that the special Galaxy Note 8 Emperor edition would only retail in home country South Korea and China. This news may disappoint many Samsung fans and they would be optimistic that the company has a change of heart and outs the 8 GB of RAM variant of the handset in the US as well.

Earlier this year, Samsung released a Galaxy S8+ variant, which boasts 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. However, this special variant of the handset was only released in select Asian countries, namely China and South Korea. While this special edition of the flagship smartphone was priced higher than the regular model, it caught the fancy of consumers and sold out in no time. Keeping this factor in mind, a strong possibility exists that Samsung want to leave no stone unturned to market the Galaxy Note 8 and cash-in on its success.

Other Countries To Get 128 GB Galaxy Note 8 Variant?

While the 256 GB Emperor edition of the Galaxy Note 8 is unlikely to make its way to US shores, rumors are rife that a 128 GB model of the device could be released in the country. According to a SamMobile report, this option will retail in the US and Europe. However, the 128 GB model will only offer 6 GB of RAM and cost around the $1100 mark.

The Galaxy Note 8’s 8 GB of RAM option is expected to be offered in three hues – Orchid Grey, Midnight Black, and possibly Deep Blue.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]