‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Paul’s Game In Trouble, Kevin Playing Both Sides, & Jessica Unravels

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease that Paul Abrahamian could be in big trouble if he doesn’t win head of household during the Week 5 competition held Thursday, July 27. Jessica Graf, current HOH, tells Cody Nickson that he needs to win the HOH challenge to keep their side of the house safe.

Flashback to 5:10 p.m. on July 26, Jessica learned from Kevin Schlehuber that the BB19 house might be flipping the vote to keep Josh Martinez. Of course, Jessica was upset about the scoop but tried to keep her cool. After talking to Christmas Abbott, Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Jessica believes that Ramses will be safe and Josh will go home. Jessica’s biggest fear is that Paul is lying to them and is using them to keep them from targeting him. In the end, BB19 spoilers reveal that the only votes Jessica trusts is Elena Davies, Kevin, and Cody’s.

According to Online Big Brother, Jessica questions whether Kevin will vote to evict Josh. She knows that he gave her the heads up about the vote flip, but she can’t shake the feeling that he may be working with Paul, too. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Cody thinks Kevin is being genuine and isn’t trying to trick her into anything.

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Cody counts their votes to see where they stand. They count four votes they believe they have–Cody, Mark Jansen, Elena, and Kevin. They need two more votes to keep Ramses. Little do they know, Elena and Kevin will probably vote to keep Josh. Ramses’ chance to stay another week is looking pretty slim.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Jessica wants to have a chat with Jason Dent and Alex Ow. Cody stated that he feels guilty for convincing Jessica to keep Alex safe, especially since she has refused to give her word that she will keep Ramses this week.

Jessica claimed her HOH stint was for nothing. After everything, Josh may still be in the house another week, and if Cody doesn’t win the head of household, Josh could stick around for another two weeks. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Cody thinks they need to look to the future and decide what they want to do in Week 5. Cody wants to target Paul and then see how the BB19 house reacts after he’s voted out.

Big Brother 19 spoilers state that even if Paul wins the HOH competition, they will be fine —they have the hex temptation. However, they would need to sway people from Paul or the following week they could be sent to the jury house.

Jessica and Cody aren’t sure if they can trust Kevin because he seems to be friendly with everyone. Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that, for now, they will give him the benefit of the doubt. They wonder if he could help them get Paul out of the house.

